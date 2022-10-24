Action from Blackstones (green) v Bourne in the FA Vase

Just show your student ID card at the turnstiles to gain entry for a bargain price. Curzon Ashton kknocked Sports out of the FA Cup earlier this month.

Sports are operating on a reduced capacity for the next few weeks while important building work work is carried out.

The local National League North game against Boston United on November 5 has been made an all-ticket match. Further details will be revealed soon.

The draw for the second round of the FA Vase has been made with Whittlesey Athletic receiving a home tie against Oxhey Jets who knocked Wisbech Town out in the first round on Saturday.Pinchbeck United are also at home against Dunkirk, while Blackstones’ reward for a thrilling penalty shootout win over Bourne is a trip to Newark and Sherwood United.