Striker joins Peterborough Sports for a second time and could make his debut at Chester on Saturday

Peterborough Sports have signed striker Kaine Felix for a second time.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
New Peterborough Sports signing Kaine Felix (right) with joint manager Luke Steele. Photo: Lillianna Armstrong.New Peterborough Sports signing Kaine Felix (right) with joint manager Luke Steele. Photo: Lillianna Armstrong.
New Peterborough Sports signing Kaine Felix (right) with joint manager Luke Steele. Photo: Lillianna Armstrong.

The 27 year-old returned from PIMS park from National League North rivals Darlington on Friday for an undisclosed fee.

Felix, who is from Peterborough, moved to Sports from Guiseley in June 2022, but left for Darlington before he’d played a game for the city club.

He was part of a Darlington squad that looked nailed on for a play-off place last season until a late collapse saw them finish 10th.

The Quakers have struggled badly this term and are currently the only team below Sports in the National League North table.

Felix scored four goals in 56 appearances for Darlington. He started three games this season without scoring.

Felix could make his debut for Sports in a tough league game at Chester on Saturday.

