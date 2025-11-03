Stocks delivers a shock to Premier Division team, four goals in vain for Hampton United veteran, remarkable scoring feat of Under 15 team

Action from the Blackstones v Deeping Rangers derby in United Counties Premier Division North. Deeping won 2-1. Photo Jason Richardson.

Joshua Stocks hit a hat-trick as Park Farm Pumas pulled off a shock Hunts Intermediate Cup second round success at Warboys Town.

The Peterborough League Division One side won 4-0 at in-form Premier Division opponents, a team who have won their last six top-flight matches. Kalani Kenton scored the other goal.

Ramsey Town won an all-Premier Division clash in the same competition 4-1 at home Sawtry with Thomas Pearson (2), Adam Taylor and Ryan Pratt on target. Hayden Bream replied for Sawtry.

Taylor Duthie scored both goals as Eye Rangers also went through, 2-0 against Huntingdon United, but there were defeats for Yaxley Reserves (3-2 at Hartford Rangers) and ICA Sports (5-1 at Somersham). George Carder and Zack Fisher goals had given Yaxley a 2-1 half-time lead. Jacob Martin scored for ICA.

In Peterborough League Division Two Hampton United beat Netherton United A 3-1 in a game between two teams towards the top of the table. Yusuf Tijani, Jay Handley and Nathan Fryer scored for the third-placed winners.

But in Division Three Hampton United Reserves just failed to become the first team to topple leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers. The reserve side led 3-2 at the break, but went down 5-4. Veteran Lee Deane scored all four goals for Hampton with Ethan Bennett scoring twice for Thorpe Wood.

The bottom team in the entire Peterborough League, King’s Delph United, lost 12-0 at home to Athletic FC in Division Four. The strugglers have now conceded 76 goals in nine games and scored just four. Ronaldo Da Silva bagged a hat-trick for Athletic.

There are new leaders in the Premier Division as Moulton Harrox took advantage of the inactivity of former top two Crowland Town and Netherton to reach the summit with a 3-1 win over Stamford Bels. Luke Gardner, Martin Sandall and Harry Machin scored the Harrox goals.

The top two in Division One did play and win with leaders Stamford AFC Reserves winning a derby against Stamford Lions 5-0, Long Sutton Athletic beat Crowland Town Reserves 2-1. Adam Steels (2), Dan Aust, Jacob Poxon and Blackstones loanee Matty Walker scored for Stamford.

YOUTHS

There have been some remarkable scoring feats from teenage teams this season. Peterborough Eagles have scored 74 goals in just nine Under 15 Division Three games. They won 9-1 at Park Farm Pumas to maintain a perfect playing record on Sunday.

There have been 41 goals in just five matches at Under 16 Division Two involving Stamford AFC Red this season. There were 10 more on Sunday when Yaxley came from 3-2 at half-time to win 6-4. Elliott Feetham hit a hat-trick for Stamford with Evan Dwyer also netting.