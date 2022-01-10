Stilton strike late to move back to the Peterborough Premier Division summit, 16 year-old goalkeeper impresses for Netherton United, county cup semi-final date for Moulton Harrox

Kyial West.

Goals from Kyial West and Dylan Kilford won the day for Chris Bartlett’s side who trailed at the break to a Jordan Keeble goal. West claimed the winning goal eight minutes from time as Stilton took advantage of previous leaders Uppingham’s inactivity to climb back to the summit.

It could be a shortlived stay though as Uppingham host Crowland next Saturday (January 15) when Stilton don’t have a game.

“It was a good game,” manager Bartlett said. “I was pleased to win as they are a good, well-drilled, young and energetic side.

Crowland warmed up for their tough test against a side with a perfect home record (Uppingham are nine from nine on their own patch) with a 3-0 win over Stamford Lions. Juliano Resta, Danny Firth and Harry Grigas scored their goals.

Netherton United fought back from an early deficit to win 4-1 at Leverington Sports. Two goals from Andrew Irvine, a penalty from Mark Baines and a Dan Fountain strike secured the points for the city side while manager Jon Harrison was impressed with the performance of 16 year-old debutant goalkeeper Christopher Brazil.

“I was pleased with how we dug in after conceding an early goal on a foul afternoon,” Harrison said.

Netherton Reserves enjoyed an excellent day in Division Two. They are now five points clear at the top after beating a title rival Farcet 5-1 while second-placed Polonia were losing 3-2 at home to Stamford Bels Reserves and other high fliers Wittering Premiair Reserves and Peterborough City fought out a 1-1 draw.

Jae Mead scored twice for Netherton with Lewis Archer, Miroslaw Dumkiewicz and Modou Gaye also on target. Lewis Goodwin replied for Farcet. Joe McDonald was the Bels matchwinner with a hat-trick, while Daniel Hook (Wittering) and Jake Sansby (City) were the men on the mark in the drawn game.

Deeping United moved to within two points of inactive leaders Sawtry with a 6-1 romp against Leverington Reserves. Joshua Raven and Daryn Whiteman scored two apiece.