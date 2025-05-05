Steward in charge as Netherton United Women add to the club's recent trophy gathering

Netherton United Women's Lincs Cup winning squad.

Netherton United Women beat Ruston Sports 3-1 in the final of the Lincs League Cup in Grimsby on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Steward scored twice and Megan Owen also netted for the city side who also finished second in the league.

It’s been a great couple of weeks for Netherton United as the men’s first team won the Northants Lower Junior Cup and the Peterborough League Challenge Cup to add to a promotion from Division One in the Peterborough League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford AFC have finished a creditable fourth in the East Midlands Women’s Premier Division. Emma Pollard of Stamford was the division’s top scorer with 20 goals in 16 games.

Whittlesey Athletic have been relegated from the Eastern Region Women’s Division One North. The club’s development team were beaten 4-2 by Cambs Women’s Division Three leaders Ely City 4-2. The Whittlesey goals were scored by Grace Spencer and Destiny Nsofor. They are fourth with two games still to play.

Deeping Rangers have had a couple of setbacks in recent weeks, but are still favourites to win Division Two. They need four points from their final two matches to seal top spot after a 6-0 win over Willingham Wolves. Yasmin Green (2), Jade Butler, Harriet Coles, Catherine Hobday, and Tiana Tickner scored the goals.

The club are seeking a Cambs League double as a youth team clinched the Under 16C Division title with a 6-1 win over Glinton & Northborough.