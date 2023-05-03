News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Stanground Sports pep up Division One title race, Mens and Girls Cup final round-up and Challenge Cup Final investigation latest

Stanground Sports ended a couple of huge games four points clear at the top of Peterborough League Division One.

By Alan Swann
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:47 BST
Ruby Gockel (blue, left) heads goalwards for Peterborough Sports in the Northants U18 Cup Final against Northampton Town. Photo: Tim SymondsRuby Gockel (blue, left) heads goalwards for Peterborough Sports in the Northants U18 Cup Final against Northampton Town. Photo: Tim Symonds
Ruby Gockel (blue, left) heads goalwards for Peterborough Sports in the Northants U18 Cup Final against Northampton Town. Photo: Tim Symonds

The city side first ended a run of 26 successive wins in all competitions for Whittlesey Athletic Reserves with a 3-1 success before drawing 2-2 at third-placed Sawtry.

Whittlesey are second with a game in hand, while Sawtry are nine points behind Stanground, but with four games in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sawtry play at Whittlesey tonight (Wednesday).

Katie Steward (left) in action for Peterborough Sports at Huntingdon. Photo: Tim Symonds.Katie Steward (left) in action for Peterborough Sports at Huntingdon. Photo: Tim Symonds.
Katie Steward (left) in action for Peterborough Sports at Huntingdon. Photo: Tim Symonds.
Most Popular

Joe Graham and Nathan Smith scored for Stanground at Sawtry with Ben Flanz and Merlyn Gray replying for the hosts.

Jake Bedford, Dan Fountain and Taylor Horne netted for Stanground at Whittlesey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ollie Goymour, Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot and Mark Rayment all scored twice as Cardea clinched the Division Two title with a 6-1 win at FC Hampton on Tuesday.

Peterborough Rangers sealed promotion from Division Three with a 7-1 romp at Deeping Rangers Development at the weekend.

Rangers are involved in a potential title decider against second-placed Park Farm Pumas at the Grange on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

SUNDAY CUP FINAL

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Raven beat Whittlesey Athletic 5-2 at Yaxley FC with goals from Liam Whaley (2), Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (2) and Finn Pritchard. Aaron Dunmore and Cameron Hibbins scored for Whittlesey.

COUNTY CUP FINAL

Whittlesey Athletic Reserves were 2-0 up inside eight minutes of their Cambs Junior Cup Final against Gamlingay at Histon FC thanks to a Matt Heron double, but ended up losing 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

COUNTY U18 GIRLS FINAL

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Codie Steward shot Peterborough Sports into a 1-0 lead against Northampton Town before succuming to a 3-1 defeat despite heroics from goalkeeper Frankie Taylor.

CAMBS WOMENS LEAGUE

Peterborough Sports will win the Division Two title at the first attempt if they win their final game at Swavesey Spartans on Sunday.

Sports set up a day of celebration by winning 2-0 at Huntingdon Town last weekend courtesy of Two Katie Steward goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL

Peterborough City have formall been charged with a breach of competition regulations following their victory over FC Hampton last week.

The trophy wasn’t presented after the match as it became apparent City had left goalscorer Thomas Lancaster’s name off their teamsheet, contrary to competition rules.

City were charged on Wednesday and have seven days in which to respond ahead of a disciplinary hearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SENIOR CUP FINAL

The Peterborough League competition decider between Holbeach United Reserves and Uppingham Town takes place at Deeping Rangers on Friday (7.45pm).

Related topics:StangroundWhittlesey