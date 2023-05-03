Ruby Gockel (blue, left) heads goalwards for Peterborough Sports in the Northants U18 Cup Final against Northampton Town. Photo: Tim Symonds

The city side first ended a run of 26 successive wins in all competitions for Whittlesey Athletic Reserves with a 3-1 success before drawing 2-2 at third-placed Sawtry.

Whittlesey are second with a game in hand, while Sawtry are nine points behind Stanground, but with four games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sawtry play at Whittlesey tonight (Wednesday).

Katie Steward (left) in action for Peterborough Sports at Huntingdon. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Joe Graham and Nathan Smith scored for Stanground at Sawtry with Ben Flanz and Merlyn Gray replying for the hosts.

Jake Bedford, Dan Fountain and Taylor Horne netted for Stanground at Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Goymour, Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot and Mark Rayment all scored twice as Cardea clinched the Division Two title with a 6-1 win at FC Hampton on Tuesday.

Peterborough Rangers sealed promotion from Division Three with a 7-1 romp at Deeping Rangers Development at the weekend.

Rangers are involved in a potential title decider against second-placed Park Farm Pumas at the Grange on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

SUNDAY CUP FINAL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Raven beat Whittlesey Athletic 5-2 at Yaxley FC with goals from Liam Whaley (2), Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (2) and Finn Pritchard. Aaron Dunmore and Cameron Hibbins scored for Whittlesey.

COUNTY CUP FINAL

Whittlesey Athletic Reserves were 2-0 up inside eight minutes of their Cambs Junior Cup Final against Gamlingay at Histon FC thanks to a Matt Heron double, but ended up losing 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

COUNTY U18 GIRLS FINAL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Codie Steward shot Peterborough Sports into a 1-0 lead against Northampton Town before succuming to a 3-1 defeat despite heroics from goalkeeper Frankie Taylor.

CAMBS WOMENS LEAGUE

Peterborough Sports will win the Division Two title at the first attempt if they win their final game at Swavesey Spartans on Sunday.

Sports set up a day of celebration by winning 2-0 at Huntingdon Town last weekend courtesy of Two Katie Steward goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL

Peterborough City have formall been charged with a breach of competition regulations following their victory over FC Hampton last week.

The trophy wasn’t presented after the match as it became apparent City had left goalscorer Thomas Lancaster’s name off their teamsheet, contrary to competition rules.

City were charged on Wednesday and have seven days in which to respond ahead of a disciplinary hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SENIOR CUP FINAL

The Peterborough League competition decider between Holbeach United Reserves and Uppingham Town takes place at Deeping Rangers on Friday (7.45pm).