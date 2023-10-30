Northants County Cup action from Netherton Reserves v Polonia (white) at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side were pipped to the Division One title on goal difference by Sawtry last season, but they’ve been the stronger club in the top flight.

Last weekend’s 2-1 win over Wittering Premiair was a sixth straight success in the Premier Division for Stanground and it’s moved them up to third place just five points behind leaders Uppingham Town with a game in hand.

Isaac Kyereme and Beau Baines were the scorers for Stanground who host Hemingfords United in a Hunts Intermediate Cup tie at Stanground Academy this Saturday (1.30pm).

Stanground’s title bid was helped by a shock 3-2 defeat for Leverington at Ramsey.

Sawtry won for the second successive game to move closer to the sanctuary of mid-table. It finished 4-1 against Oundle with Hayden Bream, Craig Smith, Alex Dixon and Jake Nicholson the men on target.

In Division One Cardea moved to the top with a 3-2 win over in-form Stilton. The city side came back from a half-time deficit to win with goals from Giles Abban, Thomas Klinkovics and Kieran Hart.

Division Two title challengers FC Hampton and Peterborough Rangers both scored freely while recording wins.

Kris Kefford’s hat-trick was the highlight of Hampton’s 7-4 win over Park Farm Reserves with Kyle Gray and Sam Ward scoring two apiece in Rangers’ 6-2 victory over Leverington Reserves.

The only 100 per cent winning record in five divisions of the Peterborough League belongs to Division Four top dogs Moulton Harrox Reserves.

They made it eight straight wins with a 4-0 success over FC Hampton A. Tyler McKendrick, Cameron Bedden, Matt Rose and Laurence Rose scored the Moulton goals.

There was plenty of County Cup action last weekend with Polonia winning a terrific city derby in the Northants Lower Junior Cup 8-5 at city rivals Netherton Reserves at the Grange.

The Polonia scorers were Adrian Ciborowski (3), Karol Narojczyk (2), Kacper Pilarz (2) and Jacek Kolba.