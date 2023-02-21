Stanground and YDP spring cup shocks, and Stilton deliver a huge surprise in the Premier Division, city side reach County Cup final
Stanground Sports pulled off a minor giant-killing in the Peterborough League Cup by beating Oundle Town.
Goals from Dominykas Butkus and Gabriel Bowden secured a 2-1 success for the Division One promotion challengers against Premier Division opposition.
Also making progress in the cup were Crowland, who beat top-flight rivals Uppingham Town 2-1, Peterborough City, who won 4-2 at fellow Division One side Farcet, and Division Five outfit Youth Dreams Project (YDP), who pulled off a surprise 2-1 win over Division Three leaders Deeping United.
Ricki Goodale and Kyrie Foster scored for YDP, Leon Gellizou, Alfie Webb and Harry Brookes were among the scorers for Peterborough City and Crowland’s goals came from Ethan Allen and Harry Grigas.
There was a semi-final showdown in the Hunts Lower Junior Cup for leading Peterborough League Division Four sides Hampton United and AFC Malborne.
Malborne emerged 4-3 winners from a terrific scrap with two goals from prolific marksman Reece Driscoll and strikes from Jordan Giddings and Matthew Robson.
Hampton’s goals were scored by Seco Embalo, Andrew Holt and Ronaldo Reyter.
Malborne will play Eaton Socon United’s A team in the final.
Stilton United toppled long-time Peterborough Premier Division leaders FC Peterborough in remarkable fashion.
The villagers, who are sixth, drove away from the King Carz Arena with a 7-1 win thanks to goals from Stuart Eason (2), Kyiall West (2), Nial Burnage, Jason Kilbride and Daniel Stephens.
FC Peterborough remain eight points clear at the top, but their nearest rivals Moulton Harrox and Uppingham have multiple games in hand.
And there were celebrations at the other end of the table as rock bottom Ramsey picked up their first win of the top-flight season, 5-3 over next-to-bottom Leverington Sports.
In Division One Liam Bohonis scored four as Sawtry moved to within a point of leaders Stanground Sports with an 8-0 romp at Pinchbeck Reserves. Sawtry have played four fewer games than the table toppers.
Division Three pacesetters Peterborough Rangers are experiencing a worrying wobble. Their 5-3 reverse at Rippingale & Folkingham was a third loss in four matches.
City rivals Park Farm Pumas Reserves have caught Rangers at the top after a narrow 3-2 win over Sutton Bridge. Thomas Klinkovics (2) and Mark Antonucci scored their goals.