Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury with Jon Challinor

This comes as rivals Mickleover Sports- who did sit third on 75 points- have been given a 12-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

A statement from the club said: “7 days ago the club was charged by the league with fielding an ineligible player. The player was registered and showed as available on the league system.

“Despite this we have been deducted the maximum of 12 points. We are appealing the decision.

"Everyone at the club is extremely disappointed with the decision as we feel we have followed league guidelines throughout.”

The deduction would move Mickleover down from third to sixth, level on 63 points with Stamford but ahead of them on goal difference.

Fifth is the final play-off place, which would be occupied by Redditch United on 66 points.

There are two games left to play in the regular season and Stamford have to travel to Mickleover on the final day.