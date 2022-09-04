Stamford lose a 7-goal FA Cup thriller, Spalding sign ex-Peterborough United skipper, big wins for Deeping Rangers and Bourne, impressive away success for high-flying Blackstones, all the midweek non-league fixtures
Stamford AFC put up a great fight at higher level opposition before bowing out of the FA Cup on Saturday.
The Daniels took a second-minute lead at Bromsgrove Sporting through Jonathan Margetts before falling 3-1 behind. Margetts made it 3-2 before the home side pulled two goals clear again. Rob Morgan’s late goal wasn’t enough to force a replay as Stamford were beaten 4-3.
Stamford’s scheduled Northern Premier Midlands game at Shepshed Dynamo on Tuesday (September 6) has been postponed as the home side have an FA Cup replay to play on that night.
Spalding travel to Dereham Town and could have former Peterborough United under 23 skipper Kyle Barker in their starting line-up. Bottom club Yaxley travel to high flying Corby Town on Wednesday.
In Saturday’s United Counties League action there was a big away win for Deeping Rangers in the Premier North Division, but heavy home defeats for Wisbech Town and Pinchbeck United.
March Town dropped from first to third in the Premier Division South after a 2-0 defeat at Desborough, but there were excellent Division One wins for Bourne and Blackstones.
Aaron Warrener, Jake Sansby, James Hill-Seekings, Matt Cox and Harrison Dee scored for Bourne in a 5-1 romp against Rainworth Miners Welfare and Hayden Armiger and Kieran Duffy-Weekes were on target for Blackstones in a fine 2-0 win at Newark Town. Stones are up to fourth ahead of a Wednesday night home game with St Andrews (7.45pm).
Deeping Rangers are in Premier Division action on Tuesday at home to Skegness Town (7.45pm).
Sam Harris scored the Whittlesey Athletic consolation goal in a 3-1 home reverse at the hands of Framlingham in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. FC Parson Drove also lost, but Holbeach United beat Haverhill Rovers 4-0 at Carter’s Park.
Whittlesey are at Swaffham for a Division One fixture on Tuesday, while Holbeach are at Downham on Wednesday.
RESULTS
Saturday September 3
FA Cup first qualifying round: Bromsgrove Sporting 4, Stamford AFC 3 (Margetts 2, Morgan).
United Counties Premier Division North: Eastwood 0, Deeping Rangers 4 (Olivant, Seymour-Shove, Sparrow, Pancho); Pinchbeck United 1 (Spafford), Newark & Sherwood United 4; Wisbech Town 3 (Everington, Phelan, Hudson), Leicester Nirvana 5
United Counties Premier Division South: Desborough 2, March Town 0.
United Counties Division One: Bourne Town 5 (Warrener, Hill-Seekings, Sansby, Cox, Dee), Rainworth Miners Welfare 1; Newark Town 0, Blackstones 2 (Duffy-Weekes, H. Armiger).
Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Cornard 4, FC Parson Drove 1; Holbeach United 4, Haverhil 0; Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Harris), Framlingham 3.