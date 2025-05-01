Stamford girls team celebrate a hat-trick of County Cup Final wins

The County Cup winning Stamford AFC Under 14 girls team. Photo Ed Mayes Photography Lincolnshire FA.

A Stamford Young Daniels girls team are celebrating a hat-trick of Lincolnshire County Cup Final wins.

The under 14s won the County Final by coming from behind to beat Dale Park 4-3 after extra-time at Harrowby United FC.

It’s a third County Final win a row by the squad and six of them have played in all three wins at Under 12, Under 13 and Under 14 level.

Nell Atkins gave Stamford the lead from the penalty spot in the 15th minute of the Under 14 Final and she scored again soon after a Dale Park equaliser. Dale Park then turned the game on its head with two goals before the break to take a 3-2 lead into the interval.

The six Stamford Under 14 Girls girls who have been on the winning team in three successive County Cup Finals. Photo Ed Mayes Photography Lincolnshire FA.

Chances came regularly for the Young Daniels in the second half as they pushed hard for an equaliser and, having knocked on the door for nearly half-an-hour, Kitty Connery scored from distance to send the final into extra-time.

Maisie Edwards won the game in the first period of extra time with a fine finish to the delight of manager Steve Gaunt who has overseen all three final wins.

“I am so proud of the whole squad,” Gaunt said. “This team have come through a lot this year with some difficult results, but they put it all out there in the final and they were the deserving winners in the end.”

The Stamford squad are looking to add new players as they move up to Under 15s for next season. Contact [email protected] for more information.