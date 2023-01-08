Action from Yaxley (blue) v Spalding on New Year's Day. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Tulips were beaten 2-0 at home by Cambridge City for whom former Spalding and Yaxley stalwart Dan Cotton converted two second-half penalties.

Stamford AFC’s 2-0 win at Harborough, secured through goals from top scorer Jonathan Margetts and a Rob Morgan spot-kick, moved them up from third to first as second-placed Halesowen were held to a 1-1 draw at Bedworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daniels lead the table by two points from Halesowen and Spalding, but the Tulips have a game in hand.

A change of manager for Yaxley didn’t bring a change of luck. New boss Sammy Mould was in charge of a 4-1 defeat at St Neots and the Cuckoos remain winless and on one point from 23 matches. Dimagio Robinson scored a late consolation goal for Yaxley.

Second-placed Bourne required a late penalty from Robbie Ellis to stretch their unbeaten run in United Counties Division One to 14 games with a 1-1 home draw with Dunkirk.

Blackstones are up to ninth after a 3-1 home win over Saffron Dynamo with Ryan Lennon scoring twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wisbech Town, Pinchbeck United and March Town all failed to win their Premier Division games, although Wisbech gained a creditable 2-2 draw with high fliers Newark and Sherwood United.

Whittlesey Athletic are withion two points of the play-offs in Thurlow Nunn Division One North after a handsome 4-0 home win over Haverhill. There was a debut goal for Connor Pilbeam following his move from FC Parson Drove with Matt Carter, Jones De Sousa and Aaron Dunmore also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holbeach United are above Whittlesey on goal difference after a frustrating 0-0 home draw with Debenham LC.

LOCAL NON LEAGUE RESULTS

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 7

Northern Premier League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division Midlands: Spalding Utd 0, Cambridge City 2; Harborough 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Margetts, Morgan); St Neots 4, Yaxley 1 (Robinson).

United Counties League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division North: Melton Town 3, Pinchbeck Utd 1 (Spafford); Wisbech Town 2 (Conyard, Brooks), Newark & Sherwood Utd 2.

Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Friend), Lutterworth Town 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Lennon 2, Randall), Saffron Dynamo 1; Bourne Town 1 (Ellis), Dunkirk 1.

Thurlow Nunn League

Advertisement Hide Ad