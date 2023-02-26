Jonathan Margetts scored twice for Stamford against Loughborough Dynamo.

The second-placed Daniels kept pace with leaders Halesowen – 4-0 winners over Daventry – with a 2-0 home success over Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday. Hinckley away is their game in hand on the table-toppers.

Top scorer Jonathan Margetts grabbed a goal in each half for Stamford to complete a rewarding afternoon for manager Graham Drury.

Drury was seen on social media pondering whether or not his team’s match at the Zeeco Stadium would attract a gate of over 400. It did by one.

Spalding United have dropped six points behind the top two after suffering a 1-0 loss at Chasetown who scored in the 19th minute.

Bottom club Yaxley led at half-time in their game at home to fourth-placed Boldemere St Michaels through a Coree Wilson goal, but the visitors replied with three unanswered second half strikes.

Deeping Rangers completed an excellent few days of knockout action by reaching the semi finals of the United Counties League Cup soon after making the Lincs Senior Trophy final.

They needed a penalty shootout to see off Premier Division rivals Cogenhoe at the Hayden Whitham Stadium after a 1-1 draw. Goalkeeper Dan George was a Deeping hero by saving a penalty and then scoring one. Josh Sennett scored a second-half goal which was equalised four minutes from time and the youngster also converted a spot-kick.

Pinchbeck United eased Premier Division North relegation concerns with a 2-0 home win over lowly AFC Mansfield. Avelino Vieira and Andre Williams scored the goals for the Knights.

Bourne Town closed the gap on runaway Division One leaders Aylestone Park to 10 points with a 2-1 home win over Clifton All Whites. James Hill-Seekings and Jake Sansby were the men on target for the Wakes.

Whittlesey Athletic bounced back from a surprise defeat at struggling FC Parson Drove by beating Thurlow Nunn Division One play-off rivals 4-2 Harwich & Parkston at the Danzen Logistics Stadium. Two own goals helped Whittlesey on their way with Kieran Hibbins and Ollie Gale scoring at the right end.

Parson Drove were well beaten 4-1 at third-placed Downham Town, but Holbeach won 4-0 at Holland with goals from Harvey Wirkowski (2), Adrian Bilicz and a first for the club from young Jordan OIdham.

RESULTSFebruary 25

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford AFC 2 (Margetts 2), Loughborough Dynamo 0; Chasetown 1, Spalding United 0; Yaxley 1 (Wilson), Boldmere St MIchaels 3.

United Counties League Cup: Deeping Rangers 1 (Sennett), Cogenhoe 1.

United Counties League: March Town 0, Histon 1, Pinchbeck United 2 (Vieira, Williams), AFC Mansfield 0; Bourne Town 2 (Hill-Seekings, Sansby), Clifton All Whites 1; Radford 0, Blackstones 0.