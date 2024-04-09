Stamford AFC boss Graham Drury. Photo Rob O'Brien

The Daniels made light work of embarking on their longest trip of the season on a Tuesday night to move to within four points off the play-off places.

Stamford are seventh with the teams finishing second-to-fifth contesting the post-season action. Graham Drury's side travel to fifth-placed Leamington on Saturday when a win would take them within a point of their hosts and they would have a game in hand. Leamington could only draw 1-1 at mid-table Stourbridge tonight,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a first home defeat of the season for Needham who would clinched the title at the weekend. Lee Shaw opened the scoring on 18 minutes and completed the scoring nine minutes from time after Rhys Hilton had made it 2-0 just past the hour mark.

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo Rob O'Brien

Stamford have four games remaining. After the trip to a Leamington side who have former million-pound Peterborough United signing Tyrone Barnett in their squad, the Daniels face a tricky derby at Kettering Town on Tuesday April 16 before a home game with lowly Hitchin on Saturday, April 20. They finish their season at second-placed Mickleover Sports on April 27.

It was a bad night for Spalding United even though they didn’t have a Northern Premier Midlands Division fixture.

The Tulips were knocked off the top by Harborough Town’s 3-0 win at Lye Town and they would lose second spot to Anstey Nomads, 2-1 winners over Walsall Wood tonight, if they win their game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad