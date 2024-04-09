Stamford AFC stun the champions-elect to keep their play-off hopes alive, but a bad night for Spalding United as their title rivals both won
The Daniels made light work of embarking on their longest trip of the season on a Tuesday night to move to within four points off the play-off places.
Stamford are seventh with the teams finishing second-to-fifth contesting the post-season action. Graham Drury's side travel to fifth-placed Leamington on Saturday when a win would take them within a point of their hosts and they would have a game in hand. Leamington could only draw 1-1 at mid-table Stourbridge tonight,
It was a first home defeat of the season for Needham who would have sealed the title with a win. Lee Shaw opened the scoring on 18 minutes and completed the scoring nine minutes from time after Rhys Hilton had made it 2-0 just past the hour mark.
Stamford have three games remaining. After the trip to a Leamington side who have former million-pound Peterborough United signing Tyrone Barnett in their squad, the Daniels face a tricky derby at Kettering Town on Tuesday April 16 before a home game with lowly Hitchin on Saturday, April 20.
It was a bad night for Spalding United even though they didn’t have a Northern Premier Midlands Division fixture.
The Tulips were knocked off the top by Harborough Town’s 3-0 win at Lye Town and they would lose second spot to Anstey Nomads, 2-1 winners over Walsall Wood tonight, if they win their game in hand.
Spalding are two points behind Harborough with three games to go, the first of which is at home to mid-table Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday (3pm) when Harborough have an awkward game at home to play-off chasing Quorn.