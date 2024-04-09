Stamford AFC boss Graham Drury. Photo Rob O'Brien

The Daniels made light work of embarking on their longest trip of the season on a Tuesday night to move to within four points off the play-off places.

Stamford are seventh with the teams finishing second-to-fifth contesting the post-season action. Graham Drury's side travel to fifth-placed Leamington on Saturday when a win would take them within a point of their hosts and they would have a game in hand. Leamington could only draw 1-1 at mid-table Stourbridge tonight,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a first home defeat of the season for Needham who would have sealed the title with a win. Lee Shaw opened the scoring on 18 minutes and completed the scoring nine minutes from time after Rhys Hilton had made it 2-0 just past the hour mark.

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo Rob O'Brien

Stamford have three games remaining. After the trip to a Leamington side who have former million-pound Peterborough United signing Tyrone Barnett in their squad, the Daniels face a tricky derby at Kettering Town on Tuesday April 16 before a home game with lowly Hitchin on Saturday, April 20.

It was a bad night for Spalding United even though they didn’t have a Northern Premier Midlands Division fixture.

The Tulips were knocked off the top by Harborough Town’s 3-0 win at Lye Town and they would lose second spot to Anstey Nomads, 2-1 winners over Walsall Wood tonight, if they win their game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad