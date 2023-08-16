​The Daniels have taken the step up to Southern League Premier Division Central standard in their stride with two wins and a draw in their first three matches.

Stamford were just five minutes away from a perfect start on Tuesday night, but hosts Royston found an equaliser as the Crows claimed their first point of the season.

Rob Morgan had fired second-placed Stamford in front in the 68th minute.

Sam Cartwright (blue) scored for Spalding United v AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Photo: David Lowndes,

Stamford are back home at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday when mid-table Berkhamsted are the visitors (3pm).

Spalding are many pundits' favourites to succeed Stamford as champions of the Northern Premier Midlands Division and the Tulips have certainly started well with a pair of two-goal wins to move joint-top of the table with Sporting Khalsa.

Second-half goals from Sam Cartwright and Jordan Graham secured a 2-0 home win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday.

Spalding are next in league action next Tuesday (Auigust 22) when visiting Anstey Nomads who have also won their opening two games.

March Town are one of two teams with a 100 per cent winning record in Premier Division South of the United Counties League after four matches.

The Hares won 3-0 at home to Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday with Vitor Vaz scoring twice.

Only St Neots Town are above March in the table.

Yaxley bounced back from a 1-0 weekend home loss to Coventry United with a 2-0 win over Godmanchester last night with goals from Ben Arnold and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot.