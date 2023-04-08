Jack Carter (blue) scored a crucial goal for Whittlesey Athletic at Sudbury.

The Daniels were held to a goalless draw so they need to beat Spalding United in front of what should be a bumper Zeeco Stadium crowd to seal top spot in the Northern Premier Midlands Division title.

There’s added spice as Spalding still need two points from their final three matches to confirm a play-off place. The Tulips went down 1-0 at home to Coleshill today, one of the teams with a mathematical chance of overhauling them, to a goal nine minutes from time.

Yaxley were beaten 4-0 at Loughborough Dynamo.

Bourne failed to clinch a play-off berth in United Counties Division One today as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Rainworth Miners Welfare. They get a second chance on Monday when travelling to neighbours Blackstones (3pm).

In the Premier Division South March Town won an entertaining game 6-4 at GNG Oadby with six different players finding their way on to the scoresheet.

Im the Premier Division North Deeping Rangers lost 2-0 at home to champions elect Anstey Nomads at the Hayden Whitham Stadium. Deeping make the short trip to Wisbech Town on Monday. The Fenman won 3-1 at Selston today, a third straight success.

Whittlesey Athletic will book their spot in the Thurlow Nunn Division One play-offs with three games to spare with a win at Haverhill Borough on Monday after a crucial 3-2 win at close rivals Sudbury Reserves today.

Kieran Hibbins scored twice and Jack Carter also netted.

RESULTS

Easter Saturday

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Gresley 0, Stamford AFC 0; Loughborough Dynamo 4, Yaxley 0; Spalding United 0, Coleshill 1.

United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 0, Anstey Nomads 2; Heather St Johns 1, Pinchbeck United 1 (Foster); Selston 1, Wisbech Town 3 (Brooks, Jones, Kacirek); GNG Oadby 4, March Town 6 (Burrows, Gillies, McQuaid, Vaz, Emmington, Rogers).

United Counties Division One: Blackstones 2 (Bainesm Randall), Holwell Sports 2; Rainworth Miners Welfare 0, Bourne Town 0.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Holbeach United 4 (Henderson, Cook, Davies, Frost), Leiston Res 0; Framlingham 0, FC Parson Drove 0; Sudbury Res 2, Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Hibbins 2, Carter).

FIXTURES

Easter Monday

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford AFC v Spalding United; Yaxley v Dereham.

​United Counties Premier Division: March Town v Godmanchester; Sleaford v Pinchbeck United; Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town.