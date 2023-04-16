Stamford AFC with their Northern Premier Midlands Division trophy. Photo: Rob O'Brien.

And that’s a key finishing position as it guarantees home advantage throughout the play-offs.

Spalding, who will definitely be at home in the play-off semi-final, recorded their biggest home win of the season on Saturday as Gresley were seen off 4-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field with goals from Brad Rolt, Nathan Stainfield, Lewis Hilliard and Stefan Broccoli, while second-placed Halesowen were drawing 0-0 at Chasetown.

Halesowen are two points ahead of the Tulips, but their last game is at home to champions Stamford. Spalding also have a tough final game though at fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa.

Stamford received their title trophy yesterday before Jonathan Margetts bagged a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in front of 680 fans at the Zeeco Stadium.

There were United Counties wins for March Town, Wisbech Town and Bourne Town, but defeats for Deeping Rangers and Blackstones.

Deeping host March, who have won their last four league games, in a UCL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

FC Parson Drove are deep in relegation trouble in Thurlow Nunn Division One after a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Diss Town, while Jack and Matt Carter scored for play-off bound Whittlesey Athletic in a 2-2 home draw with Holland.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 15

National League North: Peterborough Sports 0,Hereford United 2.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford AFC 3 (Margetts 3), Yaxley 0; Spalding United 4 (Broccoli, Rolt, Hilliard, Stainfield), Gresley 0.

United Counties Premier Division: Coventry Utd 1, March Town 2 (Gillies 2); Deeping Rangers 0, Kimberley Miners Welfare 5; Wisbech Town 2 (Conyard, Ward), Belper 1.

Postponed: Selston v Pinchbeck Utd

United Counties Division One: Blackstones 1 (Randall), Newark 3; Bourne Town 3 (Munton 2, Hill-Seekings), Grantham Town 1.

