Stamford AFC player hit by a massive 20-game suspension

Recent Stamford AFC player Jack Duffy has been hit by a colossal 20-game ban.

The powerful striker was investigated by the Football Association regarding his behaviour after he’d been sent off in a Southern Premier Division Central game at Royston Town last February.

He was subsequently charged with a breach of FA rule E3.1. This rule covers ‘improper conduct’ in English football. It states participants must act in the best interests of the game and not bring it into disrepute by engaging in improper conduct or using abusive, insulting, or threatening words or behavior.

The FA subsequently issued the lengthy ban to a player who announced his departure from Stamford last weekend.

Stamford have an FA Cup tie at lower level Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday.