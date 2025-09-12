Spalding United aim to celebrate a long-awaited homecoming by claiming an FA Cup shock
Club owner Andrew Killingsworth has invested over £1 million of his own money into transforming the Sir Halley Stewart Field into a modern stadium fit for top-class football.
There is a new 4G playing surface, the changing rooms have been modernised and the floodlights have been improved. A new barrier has been installed around the pitch and the covered standing areas behind the goals have been upgraded.
Delivery delays meant Spalding have had to play all their competitive matches away from home so far this season, but it hasn’t stopped them soaring into second place in the Southern Premier Division level, one division below the National League North which includes Peterborough Sports.
Spalding’s manager is Jimmy Dean, the man who masterminded Sports’ dramatic rise through the ranks..
Dean told Lincs Online: “"The Killingsworth family have invested more than a £1m of their own money. There are no loans or debt at the club. It is their own investment from their hard work to try and give Spalding United and the town something special.
"They've done it on the pitch and off it. It would be really great to see that acknowledged. The fans have been great, but we want to try and keep building this club as we keep moving forward.
"The volunteers have also been fantastic and I think it is very important that we try to thank them with performances on the pitch."
Sports’ first home game of the season is an FA Cup second qualifying round tie against National North League side Alfreton Town on Saturday (3pm).
Sports (home to Hornchurch) and Stamford AFC (away to Shepshed Dynamo) are also in FA Cup action. It’s the first game for Sports under new manager Phil Brown, a former Premier League boss with Hull City.
SATURDAY FIXTURES
FA Cup second qualifying round: Peterborough Sports v Hornchurch, Shepshed Dynamo v Stamford AFC; Spalding Utd v Alfreton.
Northern Premier Midlands Division: Mickleover v Bourne Town.
United Counties Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield v Deeping Rangers, Heanor v Blackstones, Wisbech v Melton.
United Counties Premier Division South: Atherstone v March; Yaxley v Bugbrooke St Michael.
Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough v Wivenhoe; Gorleston Res v Whittlesey Athletic.