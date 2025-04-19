Stamford AFC maintain play-off push, but Spalding United, March Town and FC Peterborough falter, while Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town confirm survival

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal against Needham Market on Easter Monday. Photo Darren Wiles

Stamford AFC now need four points from their final two games to clinch a play-off place in the Southern Premier Division Central.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two second-half goals from Kai Tonge delivered a 2-0 win for ‘The Daniels’ over Banbury United in front of 577 fans at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday. That result kept Stamford in fifth place – the final play-off slot – with a three point gap to nearest pursuers Harborough Town.

Stamford are at local rivals Spalding United on Easter Monday (3pm) and it’s do or die for ‘The Tulips’’ own chances of a top five finish. Jimmy Dean’s side could only draw 0-0 at AFC Sudbury today to leave themselves six points adrift of Stamford and needing two wins and plenty of help from elsewhere to extend their season beyond next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford’s final game is at home to fourth-placed Halesowen on April 26.

Happy Peterborough Sports fans at the game against Needham Market. Photo Darren Wiles

Bourne Town still have faint hopes of winning the United Counties Premier Division North title, but they would need to win their final game at Harrowby United on Monday and hope top two Lincoln United and Eastwood CFC slip up. The Wakes were 3-2 winners at home to Hucknall on Saturday thanks to two goals from centre-half Paul Malone and another from Will Bird. Over 600 supporters turned up for the game at the Abbey Lawn.

Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town both secured their safety from relegation today before they clash at Fenland Park on Monday. A single goal from Enoch Opayinka was enough for Deeping to see off Harrowby, while goals from Sam Bennett and Rob Conyard secured a 2-0 win for Wisbech at Melton.

March Town still have work to do to clinch a play-off place in the Premier Division South after letting a 2-0 lead slip at lowly Bugbrooke St Michael. It finished 2-2 after ‘The Hares’ had taken command with goals from Dan Cotton and Matthew Foy. March will have to win at home to third from bottom Yaxley on Monday to be sure of their place in a four-team shootout. Yaxley went down 1-0 at home to Newport Pagnell who are one of two teams just a point behind March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackstones were certain of a Division One play-off place before they went down 1-0 at champions Clay Cross Town on Saturday.

FC Peterborough have fallen short in their quest for the Thurlow Nunn Division One North play-offs. The city side went down at 2-1 at home to neighbours Whittlesey Athletic today for whom Jack Carter scored twice.

Peterborough Sports beat Needham Market 2-0 in a National League North fixture at PIMS Park on Good Friday.

RESULTS

National League North: Peterborough Sports 2 (Felix, Gyasi), Needham Market 0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Premier Division Central: AFC Sudbury 0, Spalding United 0; Stamford AFC 2 (Tonge 2), Banbury United 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Bourne Town 3 (Malone 2, Bird), Hucknall 2; Deeping Rangers 1 (Opayinka), Harrowby United 0; Melton Town 0, Wisbech Town 2 (Bennett, Conyard).

Premier Division South: Bugbrooke St Michael 2, March Town 2 (Cotton, Foy); Yaxley 0, Newport Pagnell 1.

Division One: Clay Cross Town 1, Blackstones 0.

Thurlow Nunn League Division One: FC Peterborough 1, Whittlesey Athletic 2.

EASTER MONDAY FIXTURES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League North: Scunthorpe United v Peterborough Sports.

Southern Premier Division Central: Spalding United v Stamford AFC.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Harrowby United v Bourne Town; Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

Premier Division South: March Town v Yaxley.

Division One: Blackstones v Holwell Sports.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Swaffham v FC Peterborough; Whittlesey Athletic v FC Parson Drove.