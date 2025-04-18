Super subs on target as Peterborough Sports prepare for big game with a comfortable win

Michael Gyasis celebrates another goal for Peterborough Sports, this time against Needham Market. Photo Darren Wiles

Super subs Kaine Felix and Michael Gyasi scored the goals as Peterborough Sports saw off relegated Needham Market 2-0 in National League North at PIMS Park.

The strike pair were surprisingly left out of the starting line-up – possibly with an eye on the Easter Monday game at Scunthorpe United – but they delivered when needed to give Sports a big boost in their bid to claim a first top-half finish at step two level. Sports are 12th, five points clear of 13th placed Scarborough who they host on the final day of the season (April 26).

But, first Sports have a mouth-watering match in front of an expected huge crowd at Scunthorpe. The Iron slipped from first to third on Good Friday as their 1-0 defeat at King’s Lynn was accompanied by wins for new leaders Kidderminster Harriers and second-placed Brackley Town. Scunthorpe will probably kiss their hopes of a return to the National League goodbye if they don’t beat Sports.

And the city side are determined to be formidable opponents as they seek to achieve their own relatively minor targets.

Action from Peterborough Sports v Needham Market. Photo Darren Wiles

Conditions were tricky at PIMS Park today thanks to blustery wind. Sports generally had the upper hand, but chances were rare before the break, although Alfie Atherton had a couple of decent efforts on goal. Player-boss Michael Gash also went close with a header from a Sam Straughan-Brown cross.

A slow start to the second-half meant Sports sent for the cavalry with Felix arriving first on 53 minutes, just before Needham’s Teddy Collins was sent off. And Felix struck on the hour mark before Gyasi made it 2-0 11 minutes from time and less than quarter of hour after he’d been introduced.

Sports have now won (17) more games than they’ve lost (16) which is another decent record for a club of their size.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Gash, Bondswell, Kamson-Karama, Van Lier (sub Winters, 74 mins), Alban-Jones, Straughan-Brown, Atherton (sub Gyasi, 65 mins), Booth (sub Mark Jones, 74 mins), Mukuna (sub Felix, 53 mins). Unused sub: Challinor.