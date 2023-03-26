James Hill-Seekings scored a hat-trick for Bourne v West Bridgford. Photo: Jason Richardson

The Daniels stretched their unbeaten run in 2023 to 13 matches after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Cambridge City on Saturday.

Former Yaxley and Spalding player Dan Cotton shot City in front four minutes before the break, but crucially top scorer Jonathan Margetts struck to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Rob Morgan claimed the winning goal from the penalty spot midway through the second-half to keep Stamford nine points clear of second-placed Halesowen.

Robbie Ellis scored for Bourne against West Bridgford. Photo: Jason Richardson

The Midlanders sacked their manager despite sitting second in the table. They beat Dereham 3-0 yesterday.

Spalding, who went down 1-0 at in-form Corby in a midweek fixture, are just two points behind Halesowen after a 3-1 home win over Harborough Town. The visitors scored first, but Archie Jones equalised on half-time and second-half strikes from James Clifton and Harrison Poulter secured the win. It was Poulter’s debut after arriving on loan from Scunthorpe United.

Next up for the Tulips is a Lincs Senior Cup Final against Grantham Town on Tuesday (March 28) at Lincoln City FC.

In the United Counties League substitute Dan Dougill scored an 89th winner for Deeoing Rangers at home to Selston and Wisbech Town followed a superb 2-0 home win over league leaders Loughborough Students with a 1-0 home success over Heanor Town.

Harley Murkin scored the 91st minute winner and was then sent off after collecting a second yellow card.

The race for the play-offs in Division One is very tight with five points separating second-placed Bourne Town from sixth-placed Radford.

A hat-trick for top scorer James Hill-Seekings and a goal for Robbie Ellis saw Bourne to a comfortable 4-0 win over West Bridgford at the Abbey Lawn. Hill-Seekings has now scored 33 goals this season.

Whittlesey Athletic couldn’t follow-up an excellent Wednesday draw at Thurlow Nunn Division One leaders Downham Town as they went down 2-0 at home to Heacham, a result that moved the visitors up to top spot.

Whittlesey remain in fifth, the final play-off spot.

RESULTS

March 25

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Cambridge City 1, Stamford 2 (Margetts, Morgan), Coleshill 2, Yaxley 0; Spalding 3 (Jones, Clifton, Poulter), Harborough 1.

United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 2 (Dougill, Eyett), Selston 1; March 1 (Gillies), Wellingborough Town 3; Sherwood Colliery 5, Pinchbeck 1 (Williams); Wisbech 1 (Murkin), Heanor 0.

United Counties Division One: Bourne 4 (Hill-Seekings 3, Ellis), West Bridgford 0.

