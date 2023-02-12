News you can trust since 1948
Stamford AFC keep up the pressure as Spalding United fall off the pace, Bourne Town throw away a two-goal lead, youngster strikes twice for Deeping Rangers and five wins in a row for Whittlesey Athletic

Stamford AFC look like carrying the local challenge for the Northern Premier Midlands Division title.

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Jonathan Margetts scored twice for Stamford v Chasetown.
The Daniels came out on top 3-2 after a topsy-turvy clash against Chasetown in front of 439 at the Zeeco Stadium to consolidate second place, while third-placed Spalding United dropped off the pace after a shock 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Hinckley.

The Tulips have now lost two of their last three matches and need to take advantage of a game in hand at Shepshed Dynamo on Tuesday.

Top scorer Jonathan Margetts fired Stamford into a 2-0 lead, but Chasetown were back on level terms early in the second half before James Blunden popped up with a 67th-minute winner for the home side.

Stamford remain three points behind leaders Halesowen, 1-0 winners over Harborough yesterday, but with a game in hand. Spalding are six points further back, but with an extra game in hand.

At United Counties level youngster Joshua Sennett scored twice as Deeping Rangers won 3-1 at Heather St John in a Premier Division contest, but Bourne threw away a 2-0 lead at Birstall United and the solitary point from a 2-2 draw left the second-placed Wakes 13 points adrift of Division One leaders Aylestone Park.

Whittlesey Athletic are pushing hard for a play-off place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. Goals from Jacob Goodley and Jack Bates secured a 2-0 win over Debenham LC.

That’s a fifth win on the spin and leaves Whittlesey just a point outside the play-off places.

RESULTS FEBRUARY 11

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 0, Hinckley 1; Stamford AFC 3 (Margetts 2, Blunden), Chasetown 2.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Anstey Nomads 7, Wisbech Town 1 (Jennah); Heabor Town 1, Pinchbeck United 3 (Dilley, Sheriff, Williams); Heather St Johns 1, Deeping Rangers 3 (Sennett 2, Bird); Cogenhoe Utd 1, March Town 1 (Friend).

Division One: Birstall United Social 2, Bourne Town 2 (Brown, Hill-Seekings); West Bridgford 0, Blackstones 1 (Armiger).

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res 3, FC Parson Drove 1; Holbeach United 1, Diss Town 1; Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Bates, Goodley), Debenham LC 0.

Spalding UnitedTulips