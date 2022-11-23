Young Posh full-back Oscar Tonge has joined Halesowen Town on loan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Daniels saw a run of five straight wins come to an end as the hosts ran out worthy 3-1 winners. It was just a second defeat of the season in 17 outings for the table-toppers.

Jack Duffy claimed Stamford’s consolation goal, but they are five points clear of nearest challengers Halesowen and Spalding United who now both have a game in hand.

The Daniels moved clear at the top of the table with a 2-1 home win over Halesowen in front of a bumper Saturday Zeeco Stadium crowd of 897.

Top scorer Jonathan Margetts scored both Stamford goals. Both sides finished with 10 men with Rob Morgan dismissed for the Daniels.

On-loan Posh full-back Oscar Tonge made his debut for Halesowen and played 88 minutes.

Spalding are third after maintaining an unbeaten start to the season which now stretches to 16 games (10 wins).

The Tulips, who are at lowly Gresley on Saturday (November 26), beat Sporting Khalsa 2-0 with an early goal from Dylan Edge followed by a second-half strike for Sam Cartwright.

Bottom club Yaxley, who have the unenviable task of hosting Stamford on Saturday (3pm), are stuck on one point from 16 matches after losing 2-1 at Bedworth. Marley Hamilton struck a late consolation goal for the Cuckoos.

Bourne won 5-1 at Harrowby United to make it nine wins in 10 unbeaten United Counties Division One games to move into third place.

Jake Sansby, Herbie Panting, Aaron Warrener and Zak Munton scored for Bourne, while youing Joel Manning claimed his first senior goal for the club.

Latest results:

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Loughborough Dynamo 3, Stamford AFC 1 (Duffy); Stamford AFC 2 (Margetts 2), Halesowen 1; Spalding United 2 (Edge, Cartwright), Sporting Khalsa 0; Bedworth Utd 2, Yaxley 1 (Hamilton).

United Counties League

KO Cup: Deeping Rangers 3 (Sparrow, Bird, Watson), GNG Oadby Town 2; Anstey Nomads 2, Wisbech Town 1 (Ward).

Premier Division North: Newark & Sherwood Utd 4, Pinchbeck Utd 0.

Premier Division South: Lutterworth Athletic 0, March Town 1 (Gillies).

Division One: Harrowby Utd 1, Bourne 5 (Sansby, Munton, Manning, Panting, Warrener); Barrow Town 2, Bourne Town 2 (Edwards, Brown); Blackstones 3 (Lennon, Venni, Randall), Harrowby Utd 3.

Thurlow Nunn League