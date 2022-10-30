News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stamford AFC close in on top spot, Spalding preserve unbeaten record with late goal, more agony for Yaxley, cup upset for Blackstones

Stamford AFC have moved within a point of the top of the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a 2-0 success at fellow promotion candidates Sporting Khalsa.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Elliot Sandy scored for Spalding against Bedworth.
Elliot Sandy scored for Spalding against Bedworth.

Recent signings Billy Bennett and Ollie Hill-Brown scored the goals for the Daniels. Hill-Brown only returned to the club earlier in the week.

Stamford will go top with a win at Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday.

Spalding United preserved their unbeaten record at this level with a 90th-minute equaliser from Nathan Stainfield in a 2-2 home draw with Bedworth United. Elliot Sandy had earlier equalised a first-half goal from the visitors.

The Tulips are sixth, six points behind Stamford, but with a game in hand.

Most Popular

But Yaxley’s painful season continued. The Cuckoos looked set for a first win of the season as they led 1-0 at Cambridge City entering the final 9 minutes, but the hosts scored twice to pinch a 2-1 win and leave the local side rooted to the foot of the table with just one point. Marley Hamilton had given Yaxley a 12th minute lead.

Yaxley host Chasetown on Tuesday (7.45pm).

It was United Counties League Cup day for many local sides with Blackstones of Division One making the headlines with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over top-flight Sherwood Colliery. Former Netherton United players Louie Venni (2) and Mark Baines scored for Stones.

James Hill-Seekings struck a hat-trick in Bourne’s 5-0 win at Southwell City and there were also wins for Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town and March Town. Former Posh youth team player Jack Friend scored twice for March in a 3-1 win against Bugbrooke St Michael.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Josh Moreman, David Burton-Jones and Joshua Sennett were the scores for Deeping in a 3-2 success over Coventry United.

RESULTS

October 29

Northern Premier League

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Midlands Division: Cambridge City 2, Yaxley 1 (Hamilton); Spalding Utd 2 (Sandy, Stainfield), Bedworth 2; Sporting Khalsa 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Bennett, Brown-Hill).

United Counties League

League Cup: Clifton All Whites 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Janneh); Deeping Rangers 3 (Burton-Jones, Moreman, Sennett) Coventry Utd; Blackstones 3 (Venni 2, Baines),Sherwood Colliery 1; Southwell City 0, Bourne 5; March Town 3 (Friend 2, Emmington), Bugbrooke St Michaels 1.

Premier Division North: Anstey Nomads 2, Pinchbeck Utd 0.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Heacham 0, FC Parson Drove 3; Holbeach Utd 0, Harwich & Parkston 2.

YaxleySpalding UnitedSpalding