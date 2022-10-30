Elliot Sandy scored for Spalding against Bedworth.

Recent signings Billy Bennett and Ollie Hill-Brown scored the goals for the Daniels. Hill-Brown only returned to the club earlier in the week.

Stamford will go top with a win at Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday.

Spalding United preserved their unbeaten record at this level with a 90th-minute equaliser from Nathan Stainfield in a 2-2 home draw with Bedworth United. Elliot Sandy had earlier equalised a first-half goal from the visitors.

The Tulips are sixth, six points behind Stamford, but with a game in hand.

But Yaxley’s painful season continued. The Cuckoos looked set for a first win of the season as they led 1-0 at Cambridge City entering the final 9 minutes, but the hosts scored twice to pinch a 2-1 win and leave the local side rooted to the foot of the table with just one point. Marley Hamilton had given Yaxley a 12th minute lead.

Yaxley host Chasetown on Tuesday (7.45pm).

It was United Counties League Cup day for many local sides with Blackstones of Division One making the headlines with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over top-flight Sherwood Colliery. Former Netherton United players Louie Venni (2) and Mark Baines scored for Stones.

James Hill-Seekings struck a hat-trick in Bourne’s 5-0 win at Southwell City and there were also wins for Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town and March Town. Former Posh youth team player Jack Friend scored twice for March in a 3-1 win against Bugbrooke St Michael.

Josh Moreman, David Burton-Jones and Joshua Sennett were the scores for Deeping in a 3-2 success over Coventry United.

RESULTS

October 29

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Cambridge City 2, Yaxley 1 (Hamilton); Spalding Utd 2 (Sandy, Stainfield), Bedworth 2; Sporting Khalsa 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Bennett, Brown-Hill).

United Counties League

League Cup: Clifton All Whites 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Janneh); Deeping Rangers 3 (Burton-Jones, Moreman, Sennett) Coventry Utd; Blackstones 3 (Venni 2, Baines),Sherwood Colliery 1; Southwell City 0, Bourne 5; March Town 3 (Friend 2, Emmington), Bugbrooke St Michaels 1.

Premier Division North: Anstey Nomads 2, Pinchbeck Utd 0.

Thurlow Nunn League