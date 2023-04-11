Janes Hilkl-Seekings (in possession) scored for Bourne at Blackstones. Photo: Dave Mears

The big local derby at the Zeeco Stadium was called off because of a waterlogged pitch leaving the Daniels three points short of confirming top spot.

But sole rivals Halesowen Town lost 3-0 at home to Sutton Coldfield meaning they can no longer catch the Daniels.

Stamford still have three games to go starting at home to rock bottom Yaxley on Saturday. Yaxley went down 1-0 at home to Dereham today with the visitors scoring three minutes from time.

Spalding still need two points to secure a play-off place.

There were also celebrations in the Bourne Town and Whittlesey Athletic camps after they booked play-off places.

Bourne won their United Counties Division One derby in front of a bumper 407 crowd at Blackstones 2-0 thanks to goals from Jake Brown and James Hill-Seekings. The Wakes are second and if they could finish there, they would guarantee home advantage in the play-offs.

Whittlesey thrashed Haverhill Borough 5-1 on their own patch to confirm their place in the Thurlow Nunn Division One North play-offs. Connor Pilbeam bagged a hat-trick with Kieran Hibbins scoring the other two goals for the team who look set to finish fifth.

The United Counties Premier Division North derby between Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers was also postponed.

RESULTSNorthern Premier Midlands Division: Yaxley 0, Dereham 1.

Postponed: Stamford AFC v Spalding United.

​United Counties Premier Division: March Town 2 (Green, Hilliard), Godmanchester 0; Sleaford 4, Pinchbeck United 0;

Postponed: Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones 0, Bourne Town 2 (Brown, Hill-Seekings)