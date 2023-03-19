Rob Morgan scored for Stamford against Sporting Khalsa. Photo: Dan Allen.

It was another super Saturday for the Daniels who have moved nine points clear at the top of the Northern Premier Division with just six matches to go.

Goals from Rob Morgan, Jonathan Margetts and Marshall Willock eased Stamford to a 3-1 win over a competitive Sporting Khalsa side in front of 475 fans at the Zeeco Stadium, while nearest challengers Halesowen Town were slipping to a surprise 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Shepshed Dynamo.

Khalsa finished the game with nine men after two red cards.

Stamford travel to Halesowen on the final day of the season, but the title should be theirs by then.

Not that manager Graham Drury is getting carried away. He’s just happy his team have already clinched a place in the play-offs.

“We have breathing space,” Drury told the Stamford Mercury,” But our first objective was to cement a play-off place which we've done. The next hurdle is to make sure that we get home advantage.

"If we do that, then it would take a big collapse not to win the title but, with the position we're in, we're a big scalp for teams at the moment. I won't let the players get carried away.”

Spalding could yet pip Halesowen for second place, They followed a big 9-0 midweek win in interim manager Elliot Sandy’s first game in charge with a hard fought goalless draw at Bedworth United. Spalding are two points behind Halesowen with a game in hand.

Stamford are at Cambridge City next Saturday (March 25). City won 2-0 at relegated Yaxley on Saturday with former Cuckoo Tom Waumsley opening the scoring.

In Premier Division North of the United Counties League, Deeping Rangers have picked up seven points in three games and conceded just one goal since losing 11-0 at Loughborough Students. Goals from Will Bird and Ben Seymour-Shove secured a 2-0 win at Heanor Town on Saturday.

There were UCL defeats for Blackstones, Wisbech Town, Pinchbeck United and March Town, but Bourne Town’s Division One match at Clifton All Whites was postponed.

Whittlesey Athletic’s long trip to Holland in Thurlow Nunn Division One was also postponed, but they remain in the final play-off place.

Both Holbeach United and FC Parson Drove were beaten, the latter 6-1 at Great Yarmouth Town.

RESULTSNorthern Premier Midlands Division: Bedworth 0, Spalding United 0; Stamford AFC 3 (Morgan, Margetts, Willock), Sporting Khalsa 1; Yaxley 0, Cambridge City 2.

United Counties Premier Division: Heanor 0, Deeping Rangers 2 (Bird, Seymour-Shove); Pinchbeck 0, Leicester Nirvana 1; Sherwood Colliery 4, Wisbech 0. March 2 (Friend, Gillies), MK Irish 3.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones 1 (Fielding), Clipstone 2.

Postponed: Clifton AW v Bourne.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Great Yarmouth 6, FC Parson Drove 1; Needham Market U23s1, Holbeach United 0.

