Stamford AFC (red) are top of the league.

​A 1-0 win at Hinckley courtesy of a stunning early strike from Connor Bartle on Tuesday moved ‘The Daniels’ three points clear of long-time leaders Halesowen. Both teams have nine games left to play.

Stamford are at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday when third-placed Spalding, who are now nine points off the top, host Loughborough Dynamo. Bottom club Yaxley travel to Sporting Khalsa.

Deeping Rangers came down to earth from the highs of two fine cup successes with an almighty bump at United Counties Premier Division North leaders Loughborough Students.

The mid-table Clarets went down 11-0 after conceding six first-half goals. They hadn’t lost in their previous five matches.

March Town lost their Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup semi-final 1-0 at home to the Cambridge United Development team.