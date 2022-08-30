Stamford AFC and Spalding United remain unbeaten, Yaxley hit rock bottom, March Town lose, but stay top

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury (left).

Stamford are fourth after a 1-1 draw at Corby Town, while Spalding United are right behind them on goal difference after a 4-2 home win over Yaxley.

Jonathan Margetts fired Stamford into a 13th minute lead, but the hosts levelled just before the break.

Two Tom Waumsley goals had given Yaxley a shock 2-1 lead after an hour at Spalding, but the Tulips hit back to make it three wins out of three at home. Stefan Broccoli, Toby Hilliard, Nathan Stainfield and Elliot Sandy scored for Spalding against a Yaxley team who have slumped to to the bottom of the table.

In the United Counties League there was a first Premier Division South defeat of the season for March Town, 2-1 at Histon, while Pinchbeck United grabbed a point from a 1-1 draw at Skegness thanks to a 90th minute Harry Peasgood strike. March remain top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RESULTS

August 29

Northern Premier Midland Division: Corby 1, Stamford AFC 1 (Margetts); Spalding 4 (Broccoli, Stainfield, Hilliard, Sandy), Yaxley 2 (Waumsley 2).

United Counties Premier Division North: Skegness 1, Pinchbeck United 1 (Peasgood). Premier Division South: Histon 2, March 1 (Callaghan).

FIXTURESAugust 30

United Counties Premier Division North: Wisbech v Boston Town. Division One: Birstall United SC v Blackstones.

August 31