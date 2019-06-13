St Thomas More win schools event

St Thomas More came out on top in the annual Youth Dreams Project Primary Schools Football Tournament.

This year’s event, held at The Grange, Netherton, and sponsored by Smart Move for the second year running, attracted 16 primary schools from across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

Player of the tournament Oskar Ciach with Marc Tracy (left) and Graham Fagan.

They were split into four groups with the top two going on to play in the knockout stages of the main cup competition and the bottom two competing for the plate.

St Thomas More beating Hampton Vale 1-0 in extra time in the cup final with Hampton Hargate beating Newark Hill Academy in the plate final.

After the tournament a number of individual awards were given out by Graham Fagan, the owner of Smart Move, and Marc Tracy, the chief scout at Lincoln City FC.

The player of the tournament trophy went to Oskar Ciach from St Thomas More, the best goalkeeper of the tournament prize to Ewan Davies of William Law, and the Golden Boot trophy to Daniel Roberts of Northborough.

Smart Move sponsor Fagan said: “It was an amazing day and such a well organised event, one which I hope we can be a small part of for years to come.

“The boys and girls were fantastic and were well supported by very proud mums and dads.”

Luke Kennedy, of YouthDreams Project, added: “It was our sixth year of hosting this event and it was another special day. The weather was beautiful and it was great to see so many girls competing with the boys as well this year.

“Everyone played with heart and were able to showcase their abilities on a fantastic playing surface.”