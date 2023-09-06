News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Sports boss salutes his players after an heroic Tuesday night shift

​Peterborough Sports displayed the character and resilience that could keep them out of trouble in National League North in Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw with Curzon Ashton.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Sports saw commanding centre-back Connor Johnson sent off for a wild first-minute challenge and on-loan Posh defender Ashton Fox dismissed rather more harshly with 10 minutes till to play for an alleged piece of serious foul play.

But despite those setbacks Sports held on for a valuable point against a team that beat hot title favourites Scunthorpe United last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The city side even led for three second-half minutes following Dan Lawlor’s goal, but it was still a superb bounceback after the disappointment of defeat at Rushall Olympic three days earlier.

The challenge that saw Connor Johnson of Peterborough Sports sent off against Curzon Ashton. Photo: Darren Wiles.The challenge that saw Connor Johnson of Peterborough Sports sent off against Curzon Ashton. Photo: Darren Wiles.
The challenge that saw Connor Johnson of Peterborough Sports sent off against Curzon Ashton. Photo: Darren Wiles.
Most Popular

It was also a confidence boost ahead of a tough trip to second-placed Tamworth on Saturday.

Sports go into that game in 19th, two places, but just one point, clear of the relegation zone.

Johnson and Fox are eligible for that match, but then face three game bans, although Sports might appeal the second red card.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a great shift from everyone given the circumstances,” Sports joint-manager Michael Gash said.

The aftermath of Connor Johnson's red card challenge. Photo: David Lowndes.The aftermath of Connor Johnson's red card challenge. Photo: David Lowndes.
The aftermath of Connor Johnson's red card challenge. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Obviously it was a massive blow to lose Connor so early. We know he’s an aggressive centre-back, but you have to realise you can’t win the ball sometimes and he was just too eager to get it back.

"Ashton just tripped their lad up. It was a professional foul, but hardly serious foul play. We will have to see what the referee’s report says, but we will probably appeal that one.

"The referee’s performance shouldn’t be allowed to take anything away from my players though.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They played with great discipline and great spirit against a very good side. They had half chances, but they didn’t open us up and I can only remember our goalkeeper making one difficult save.

"We said at half-time we were well in the game and we could easily hurt them and nick a goal and we did. It’s just a shame we didn’t hold onto the lead for a bit longer as they might have started to panic.

"It’s a great point through. It’s a tough game for us on Saturday, but we will go there with confidence and if we work as hard as we did on Tuesday we can get a result.

Recent striker signing Harrison Nee is a doubt for Saturday after collecting an ankle injury against Curzon Ashton.

Central defenders Ryan Fryatt and Hayden Cann have a chance of returning to the squad.

Related topics:Peterborough SportsNational League North