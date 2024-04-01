Bourne Town FC celebrate their United Counties Division One title success. Photo Chris Lowndes.

The Tulips won 2-0 with first-half goals from Nathan Stainfield and Kieron Dawes, while previous leaders Harborough Town were suffering a shock 2-0 home reverse at the hands of rapidly improving AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Spalding, who have now guaranteed at least a play-off place with four games to go, are a point clear at the top, although Harborough have a game in hand. Third-placed Anstey Nomads have the games in hand to go past both teams.

Elsewhere Blackstones played the role of party poopers to keep alive their own hopes of promotion from United Counties Division One.

Bourne Town sealed the title without playing on Saturday when sole rivals Clipstone were beaten and a bumper crowd of 806 turned up at the Abbey Lawn on Easter Monday for a game against local rivals Blackstones to help them celebrate.

But it was Stones who triumphed thanks to a pair of first half goals from Scott Waumsley to maintain their late push for a play-off place. Jon Harrison’s side are two places and four points adrift of post-season action, but two of their final three games are against teams in the bottom four.

It was just a second Division One defeat of the season for Bourne.

March Town have already booked their place in the Premier Division South play-offs. They kept their form going today with a 2-1 win at eighth-placed Yaxley. Matthew Foy and Joseph Rider scored first-half goals for the Hares with Ashton Haslam replying for the Cuckoos with a second-half penalty.

Stamford AFC boss Graham Drury has signed a contract extension at the Zeeco Stadium. Photo Rob O'Brien.

The local argument in the Premier Division North between Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town finished 1-1. Matt Sparrow opened the scoring for Deeping before the break with Max Matless replying for Wisbech after it. Deeping are eight and Wisbech are 14th.

Stamford AFC celebrated a new two-year contract extension for popular boss Graham Drury with a 4-1 success at St Ives in the Southern League Premier Division Central. The seventh-placed Daniels came from behind to win with two goals from Jack Duffy and one apiece from Lee Shaw and Mikey Armstrong.

Holbeach United maintained their push for a play-off place in Thurlow Nunn Division One North with a superb second-half showing against Whittlesey Athletic at Carters Park.

It was 1-1 at the break before the Tigers stormed clear. Harvey Thorne (2), Ryan Cook and evergreen Avelino Vieira scored their goals. Holbeach are two points outside the play-off places with three games to go.

Peterborough Sports claimed a vital 1-0 National League North win over Gloucester City at PIMS Park today. Dan Jarvis scored the goal.

Full report online Tuesday morning.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 1 (Jarvis), Gloucester City 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: St Ives Town 1, Stamford AFC 4 (Duffy 2, Armstrong, Shaw).

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 2 (Stainfield, Dawes), Hinckley LR 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Sparrow), Wisbech Town 1 (Matless).

Premier Division South: Yaxley 1 (Haslam), March Town 2 (Foy, Rider).

Division One: Bourne Town 0, Blackstones 2 (Waumsley 2).

Thurlow Nunn League