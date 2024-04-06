Spalding United still top after late, late show, play-off boosts for Stamford AFC and Blackstones, while Holbeach United hopes are hit
The Tulips fell behind at play-off chasing Quorn early in the second-half on Saturday, but Peterborough United loanee Tyler Winters equalised on 81 minutes before Glenn Walker grabbed a scrambled 89th minute winner.
Spalding remain a point clear of second-placed Harborough Town who have a game in hand, while third-placed Anstey Nomads are a further three points behind, but with two games in hand on the leaders.
Harborough will go top if they pick up anything from a trip to seventh-placed Lye Town on Tuesday when Anstey are at home to mid-table Walsall Wood.
Stamford AFC still have an outside chance of reaching the Southern League Premier Division Central play-offs after a 2-0 win over relegated Long Eaton United at the Zeeco Stadium. Jack Duffy and an own goal won the day for the Daniels who are six points outside the play-off places ahead of a Tuesday game at runaway leaders Needham Market.
Blackstones kept their United Counties Division One play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 win at lowly Selston. Nathan Rudman, Scott Waumsley and Ed Thorpe scored for Stones who have two points and two places to make up on the final play-off place. They host bottom club Asfordby next Saturday.
Champions Bourne thrashed Clifton All Whites 8-0 at the Abbey Lawn. Will Bird bagged a hat-trick.
Relegated Pinchbeck United – they’ve gone down on goal difference – won their final Premier Division North game 2-1 at home to AFC Mansfield on Saturday, but Matt Sparrow scored twice as Deeping Rangers won 3-2 at Ashby Ivanhoe on Friday night. Deeping finish their season at home to Lincoln United next Saturday (April 13). Lincoln were denied a game at Wembley when losing an FA Vase semi-final 10-9 on penalties to Romford today.
Wisbech Town finish their league season at Heanor next weekend. They lost 3-1 to promotion-chasing Loughborough Dynamo in their final home game today. Ethan Wilson scored for the Fenmen.
March Town and Yaxley both drew 1-1 in the Premier Division South on Saturday. Craig Gillies equalised for the play-off bound Hares against Easington, while top scorer Matthew Harris-Hercules was on target for the Cuckoos at Newport Pagnell.
The Thurlow Nunn Division One North play-off hopes of Holbeach United took a big hit as they went down 1-0 at Diss Town and there were 4-2 defeats for FC Parson Drove and Whittlesey Athletic against leaders Great Yarmouth Town and fourth-placed Holland FC respectively.
Peterborough Sports suffered an awful day in National League North. They went down 1-0 at Farsley Celtic after missing a late penalty and other results went against them. Sports are now just two points, but four places, outside the relegation zone,
Sports host Farsley in a speedy return match at PIMS Park on Tuesday (April 9, 7.45pm).
RESULTS
National League
North Division: Farsley Celtic 1, Peterborough Sports 0.
Southern League
Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 2 (Duffy, og), Long Eaton United 0.
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Quorn 1, Spalding United 2 (Winters, Walker).
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Ashby Ivanhoe 2, Deeping United 3 (Sparrow 2, Cole); Pinchbeck United 2 (Slater, Tate), AFC Mansfield 1; Wisbech Town 1 (Wilson), Loughborough Students 3.
Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Gillies), Easington Sports 1; Newport Pagnell Town 1, Yaxley 1 (Harris-Hercules).
Division One: Bourne Town 8 (Bird 3, Dunn 2, Allen, Hill-Seekings, Munton), Clifton All Whites; Selston 1, Blackstones 3 (Rudman, Thorpe, Waumsley).
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: Diss Town 1, Holbeach United 0; FC Parson Drove 2, Great Yarmouth Town 4; Holland FC 4, Whittlesey Athletic 2.