Spalding United owner's praise for his manager as the club slug it out with Stamford AFC for top spot

Spalding United manager Brett Whaley (right).

The Daniels are top, just two points ahead of the Tulips and third-placed Halesowen Town.

But it’s Spalding who have started making the headlines. They are still unbeaten after 18 league games, 12 of which have been won, including last weekend’s 1-0 success at Sutton Coldfield Town.

Spalding have a game in hand on Stamford and the teams meet at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Boxing Day.

“In an ideal world I’d like us to go up as champions and Stamford to win the play-offs,” Spalding owner Andrew Killingsworth said. “It’s great to see two local sides going so well though and I have been impressed with how well manager Brett Whaley has got our side playing.”

Spalding host Hinckley on Saturday (3pm) when Stamford entertain Chasetown and Halesowen visit Yaxley.