Spalding United make progress in FA Cup, tricky draw for Stamford AFC, Bourne Town move up to third

Isaiah Bazeley in action in his Peterborough Sports days. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The Tulips were 2-1 down at the break at fellow Northern Premier League Midlands side Shepshed Dynamo in a preliminary round replay on Tuesday night, but hit back to win 3-2.

Mike Taylor was the Spalding match-winner, claiming a first-half equaliser before grabbing the winner two minutes from time. An own goal had dragged Spalding level for a second time just past the hour mark.

Stamford will make their first appearance in this season’s FA Cup at the first qualifying round stage.

They will travel to lower level Harborough Town who signed two players from Peterborough Sports, midfielder Connor Kennedy and full-back Isaiah Bazeley, in the summer as well as midfielder Jake Duffy from Stamford.

The Daniels maintained their unbeaten start to the Southern Premier Central Division season with a 0-0 draw at home to Berkhamsted in front of a crowd of 407 at the Zeeco Stadium.

Stamford are foruth ahead of a trip to Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday. They host Nuneaton Borough on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Spalding entertain Coventry Sphinx on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Cambridge City on Monday.

Wisbech, who were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend, went down 3-1 in a United Counties Premier Division North game at Boston Town on Tuesday. Christian Assombalonga scored for the Fenmen.