Olly Hill-Brown scored for Stamford AFC v Nuneaton.

A first-half goal from Dan Sweeney was enough for victory in a hard-fought game at Cambridge City on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Tulips have now won their first four league games and top the table on goal difference from Sporting Khalsa.

Stamford AFC remain unbeaten in the Southern League Central Premier Division, but they’ll be disappointed not have beaten lowly Nuneaton Borough in front of 653 fans at the Zeeco Stadium as they led three times before settlling for a 3-3 draw.

Jack Duffy scored twice and Oliver Hill-Brown also netted for the third-placed Daniels. Nuneaton levelled for the final time in the 88th minute.

March Town are third in United Counties Premier Division South after a 5-0 thrashing of Godmanchester Rovers.

Declan Rogers (2), Josh Moreman, Craig Gillies and Matthew Foy scored for the Hares who have won six and lost one of their seven league games.

Yaxley are fifth after a 1-1 draw at next0to-bottom Histon who equalised in the 88th minute. Ben Arnold scored for the Cuckoos.

RESULTSNational League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 0, Brackley Town 3.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 3 (Duffy 2, Brown-Hill), Nuneaton Borough 3.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Cambridge City 0, Spalding United 1 (Sweeney).

UNITED COUNTIES