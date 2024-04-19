Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury with Jon Challinor

Anstey’s 2-2 draw with Corby Town means ‘The Tulips’ will finish top if they win their final two games at Sporting Khalsa, who are 12th, on Saturday and at home to 15th-placed Coleshill on April 27.

Stamford AFC have seen their bid for a play-off place in the Southern League Premier Division Central given a major boost. This comes as rivals Mickleover Sports- who did sit third on 75 points- have been given a 12-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

A statement from the club said: “7 days ago the club was charged by the league with fielding an ineligible player. The player was registered and showed as available on the league system.

“Despite this we have been deducted the maximum of 12 points. We are appealing the decision.

"Everyone at the club is extremely disappointed with the decision as we feel we have followed league guidelines throughout.”

The deduction would move Mickleover down from third to sixth, level on 63 points with Stamford but ahead of them on goal difference.

Fifth is the final play-off place, which would be occupied by Redditch United on 66 points.

There are two games left to play in the regular season and Stamford have to travel to Mickleover on the final day.

​Stamford kept alive their play-off hopes alive on Tuesday with a second-half comeback at Kettering Town.

They secured a 2-1 victory against 10-man Kettering. Tendai Chitiza and Jon Challinor scored the goals.

Kettering had their ‘keeper sent off in the second-half. The Poppies had taken the lead early in the first-half.

​Stamford’s play-off hopes had been damaged by a 3-0 defeat at rivals Leamington on Saturday. Stamford are at home to lowly Hitchin Town on Saturday (3pm).

March Town will visit Racing Club Warwick in a play-off semi-final in the United Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.

Blackstones need to win at third-placed Newark on Saturday and hope rivals Kirby and Dunkirk draw to reach the Division One play-offs.

