Spalding United edge into third place, Deeping Rangers pip neighbours Bourne Town and upcoming FA Vase ties

Zak Munton scored for Bourne at Deeping Rangers. Photo: Tim Williams.

Edge struck in the 87th minute after Corby had taken the lead five minutes earlier. Edge had also opened the scoring in the first half.

Spalding visit fourth-placed Loughborough Dyanmo on Saturday when second-placed Stamford AFC seek a sixth win in a row at home to mid-table Sutton Coldfield and bottom club Yaxley host Sporting Khalsa (3pm kick offs).

Bourne Town came within a minute of warming up for their big FA Vase derby at Blackstones on Saturday in superb style last night.

Zak Munton’s goal on the stroke of half-time gave the United Counties Division One side a shock lead at top-flight neighbours Deeping Rangers in the Lincs Senior Trophy.

And they held that advantage until deep into added time at the end of the game when Spencer Tinkler nodded home an equaliser.

Deeping then won the penalty shootout 4-1 after their goalkeeper Dan George saved two spot-kicks in front of 195 fans.

Bourne are three places and six points behind Blackstones in the Division One table. Saturday sees the first FA Vase clash between the sides for 28 years.

Stones are in Lincs Senior Trophy action at home to Harrowby on Wednesday night.

