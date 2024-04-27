Romoe Ugbene (green) shoots at goal for FC Peterborough against Whitton United. Photo Tim Symonds.

The Tulips needed to beat Coleshill Town at the Sir Halley Steward Stadium to be sure of finishing as champions and they didn’t mess about winning 8-0 in front of a superb crowd of 1,708. The decision to offer free admission worked a treat.

James Clifton led the scoring spree with four goals with single scores supplied by Riley O’Sullivan, Tyler Winters, Lamine Sherif and Glenn Walker.

Spalding finished a point clear at the top after winning 28 and losing five of their 38 matches.

They will now play at the same level as Stamford AFC – and possibly in the same division – after the Daniels’ superb attempt to reach the Southern Premier Division Central play-offs faltered on the final day.

Stamford needed to win at play-off rivals Mickleover to have a chance of a top-five finish, but they went down 3-0 with two of the goals arriving late on. Graham Drury’s men still finished an impressive seventh in their first season at the level.

Yaxley finished seventh in Premier Division South of the United Counties League after losing their final game 3-2 at Easington Sports. Top scorer Matthew Harris-Hercules and Oleksandr Muzychuk scored for the Cuckoos.

And in Division One champions Bourne Town made it 35 wins in 40 games with a 3-1 success at Clifton All Whites. Bourne finished 14 points clear at the top. Dan Allen, Zak Munton and James Hill-Seekings (penalty) scored for the Wakes at Clifton.

In Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League FC Peterborough followed a 1-0 midweek home defeat at the hands of Whitton United with a 5-2 home success against AFC Sudbury Reserves. Abulai Sanha (2), Vitor Vaz, Mario Neves and Adam Mahmood scored against Sudbury for the city side who are 13th with one game to go.

FC Parson Drove finished 14th after a 4-1 Saturday defeat at Leiston U23s.

RESULTS

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 8 (Clifton 4, Winters, Sherif, Walker, O’Sullivan), Coleshill Town 0 .

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Mickleover 3, Stamford AFC 0

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Easington Sports 3, Yaxley 2 (Harris-Hercules, Muzychuk).

Division One: Clifton All Whites 1, Bourne Town 3 (Allen, Munton, Hill-Seekings).

Thurlow Nunn League