Spalding United (yellow) and Yaxley in action

The Tulips won 2-1 in front over 700 fans at the Zeeco Stadium thanks to a tidy 92nd minute finish from Dylan Edge. It was a first defeat in 16 games and a first in 2023 for Stamford.

Spalding needed two points from their final three matches to guarantee a play-off place and looked set to be disappointed when James Blunden equalised for the hosts from close range with just six minutes to go.

An own goal from Sean Wright who turned a cross from Lewis Hilliard into his own net had given Spalding the lead on the hour mark.

Spalding boss Elliot Sandy said: “Absolutely buzzing to secure the play-offs with a fantastic win against the best team in the league. Every player to a man was outstanding. We have a huge 2 weeks ahead and I hope all of Spalding get behind us for the final push!”

Spalding, who have an outside chance of finishing second and guaranteeing home advantage in the play-offs, host Gresley on Saturday when Stamford entertain bottom club Yaxley.

Stamford will receive the champions trophy before their game.

RESULTS

Thursday, April 13.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford AFC 1 (Blunden), Spalding United 2 (og, Edge).

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 15

National League North: Peterborough Sports v Hereford United.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford AFC v Yaxley; Spalding United v Gresley.

United Counties Premier Division: Coventry Utd v March Town; Deeping Rangers v Kimberley Miners Welfare; Selston v Pinchbeck Utd; Wisbech Town v Belper.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones v Newark; Bourne Town v Grantham Town.