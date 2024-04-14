Riley O'Sullivan scored twice for Spalding United against Sutton Coldfield.

Harborough lost six points after fielding former Peterborough Sports midfielder Connor Kennedy in two games when he should have been suspended.

Spalding are now the new league leaders with a two-point advantage over second-placed Anstey Nomads who have a game in hand on the Tulips. Anstey play that game in hand at home to eighth-placed Corby Town on Tuesday (April 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough are now third, four points off top spot with just three games of the season remaining.

The Tulips were 4-0 home winners against Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday thanks to two goals from Riley O’Sullivan and one apiece from Peterborough United loanee Tyler Winters and Sam Bennett.

But leaders Harborough Town (5-0) and third-placed Anstey Nomads (5-1) were also big winners. Harborough lead Spalding by two points with two games to go. Anstey are a further point back, but with a game in hand on the top two.

Stamford AFC’s play-off hopes in the Southern League Premier Division Central were damaged by a 3-0 defeat at Leamington. The Daniels, fresh from a 3-0 win at champions Needham Market, were second-best throughout the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daniels are now six points adrift of the play-off places with three games to go, but have a game in hand which is at Kettering Town on Tuesday (April 16, 7.45pm).

March Town will visit Racing Club Warwick in a play-off semi-final in the United Counties Premier Division South next Saturday (April 20). The teams met today in March and drew 1-1 with Matthew Foy equalising late on for the hosts. There were five points between second-placed RC Warwick and the fifth-placed Hares.

Yaxley are seventh with a game to play after a 3-2 win at Daventry Town. Top scorer Matthew Harris-Hercules scored twice with Sam Adams also on target. Finlay Henderson had scored for the Cuckoos in a 1-1 midweek draw at Godmanchester.

Blackstones’ attempt to gatecrash the Division One play-offs will be over if Kirby Muxloe win at lowly Selston on Monday. Stones won their penultimate fixture 4-1 at home to bottom club Asfordby today. Josh Barrett (2), Ed Thorpe and Nathan Rudman scored the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeping United finished their United Counties Premier Division North season in ninth place after a 2-0 home defeat to runners-up Lincoln United. Wisbech Town finished 15th after a 4-0 loss at Heanor Town.

FC Peterborough made certain of a second season at Thurlow Nunn Division One level with a 3-1 win at Leiston Reserves. Abulai Sanha scored twice with David Yisah completing the scoring.

Holbeach United manager Danny Clifton will leave the club at the end of the season for personal reasons. The Tigers went down 2-0 at home to Whitton Albion today, while there was a 2-1 home win for FC Parson Drove and a 2-2 home draw for Whittlesey Athletic.

Peterborough Sports confirmed their survival in National League North with a 1-0 win at King’s Lynn Town.

RESULTS

National League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Division: King’s Lynn Town 0, Peterborough Sports 1 (Gash).

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Leamington 3, Stamford AFC 0.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 4 (O’Sullivan 2, Winters, Bennett), Sutton Coldfield 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 0, Lincoln Utd 2; Heanor Town 4, Wisbech Town 0.

Premier Division South: Godmanchester Rovers 1, Yaxley 1 (F. Henderson); Daventry Town 2, Yaxley 3 (Harris-Hercules 2, Adams); March Town 1 (Foy), Racing Club Warwick 1.

Division One: Blackstones v Asfordby.

Thurlow Nunn League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad