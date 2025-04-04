Spalding United and Stamford AFC continue their play-off push and Peterborough Sports extend a loan deal

Spalding United manager Jimmy Dean (left) and his assistant Chris Plummer. Photo David Lowndes.

Spalding United can force themselves right into the play-off race picture in the Southern League Premier Division Central by winning at second-placed AFC Telford on Saturday.

Three wins in a row, albeit against struggling sides, have moved ‘The Tulips’ to within three places and two points of the last play-off place with five games to go. Spalding were impressive last weekend when winning 5-0 at Lowestoft Town, so they travel with confidence to face a Telford side unbeaten in their last 11 games and who are within two points of leaders Bedford Town. Telford are managed by former Northampton Town player Kevin Wilkin.

Spalding boss Jimmy Dean told Lincs Online: “I left last weekend’s win at Lowestoft feeling very confident. It was a fantastic performance, but now we need to go and impose ourselves on a side that is flying. They’re a great club with a great manager and great fans. It will be a very difficult game, but we’ve got to back ourselves because we’ve had a had a big turnaround in fortunes away from home.”

Spalding’s final four games include three against teams in the bottom half of the table plus an Easter Monday clash at home to local rivals Stamford AFC who are currently seventh, two points ahead of Dean’s men. ‘The Daniels’ host mid-table Bishop’s Stortford tomorrow (3pm).

Former Posh player Callum Chettle wasn't included in Spalding’s squad last weekend having signed for United Counties League Premier Division North title-chasers Eastwood CFC. Eastwood are involved in a three-way tussle with leaders Lincoln United and second-placed Bourne Town for top spot. Bourne are at Heanor Town tomorrow. Bourne take on Lincoln United in the Lincs Senior Trophy Final at Boston United FC on Wednesday, April 9.

Peterborough Sports tackle Leamington in a National League North game at PIMS Park tomorrow (3pm). Spotts have extended the loan of midfielder Sam Straughan-Brown from Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

National League North: Peterborough Sports v Leamington.

Southern League Premier Division Central: AFC Telford United v Spalding United; Stamford AFC v Bishop’s Stortford.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers v Newark Town; Heanor Town v Bourne Town.

Premier Division South: March Town v Leicester Nirvana.

Division One: Retford FC v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Harwich & Parkston v Holbeach United; Haverhill Borough v FC Peterborough; Pinchbeck United v AFC Sudbury Reserves; Swaffham Town v FC Parson Drove; Whittlesey Athletic v Gorleston Res.