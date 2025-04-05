Peterborough Sports have set one new club record and now they can chase another one

MIchael Gyasi. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports reached one memorable milestone on Saturday… and now they have four games left in which to create more club history.

A 2-0 win at PIMS Park over Leamington courtesy of goals from Michael Gyasi and substitute Max Booth moved Sports onto 59 points for the season, a record tally at step two for the city side.

The aim now is to stay in the top half of the table and register a highest ever finish as well. Sports are 12th, three points clear of Scarborough Athletic in 13th. The city side are at 16th-placed Alfreton next Saturday.

Leamington were in a way ideal opponents. They are also safe in mid-table and this was a third straight game without a goal for them, although Sports’ keeper James Pardington made a fine stop with his legs to thwart Will Shorrock in the opening moments.

Michael Gyasi (orange) in action. Photo Darren Wiles

Left-wing-back Matthew Bondswell was outstanding for Sports and his cross was headed narrowly wide by Will Van Lier before Kaine Felix, who was playing against his old club, saw Mark Jones head his cross into the side-netting.

Gyasi opened the scoring four minutes after the re-start with a terrific strike from just outside the penalty area after Jones had laid the ball into his path. Sports took confidence from taking the lead and started to dominate with the scorer shooting wide and then testing the visiting ‘keeper.

The points were wrapped up 10 minutes from time when Booth latched onto a long ball and slotted home just three minutes after coming on. Substitutes Tyler Winters and Alfie Atherton then combined well, but the latter shot straight at the ‘keeper.

Peterborough Sports: James Pardington, Eliot Putman, Ryan Fryatt, 8 Will Van Lier (sub Alfie Atherton, 72 mins), Hugh Alban-Jones, Michael Gyasi (sub Tyler Winters, 89 mins), Michael Gash, Matthew Bondswell (sub Jonas Mukana, 86 mins), Sam Straughan-Brown, Mark Jones (sub Max Booth, 80 mins), Kaine Felix (sub MJ Kamara, 85 mins),

Leamington: Callum Hawkins, Dan Meredith, Josh Quaynor, Matt Richards (sub Joe Clarke, 61 mins), Rob Evans, Adam Walker, Tim Berridge, Will Shorrock, George Ward (sub Theo Streete, 86 mins), Ewan Williams (sub Ant Lynn, 77 mins), Owen Farmer.

Attendance: 280.