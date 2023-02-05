Herbie Panting (centre) scored for Bourne at St Andrews. Photo: Dave Mears.

A fabulous crowd of 1,512 watched the league leaders triumph 3-0 to inflict a first away defeat of the season on the Tulips.

Spalding had only previously let in two goals on their travels this season, but they were 2-0 down here after just 17 minutes and conceded a third goal early in the second-half.

Spalsing dropped a place to third, six points behind the frontrunners with two games in hand.

Stamford AFC are up to second, three points off Halesowen with one game in hand after coming from behind to win 2-1 at lowly Daventry.

The hosts took a shock lead in the 14th minute, but Rob Morgan quickly equalised before Marshall Willock claimed the winning goal on the stroke of half time.

Both local teams can make up ground on Halesowen on Tuesday when Stamford host mid-table Shepshed Dynamo and Spalding entertain bottom-five club Dereham.

Yaxley’s miserable campaign at this level continued with a 4-0 reverse at Chasetown.

In contrast Bourne go from strength to strength in United Counties Division One. The second-placed Wakes face an uphill struggle to catch runaway leaders Aylestone Park, but they remain in pole position in the race for the play-offs after a 7-0 romp at struggling St Andrews. Bourne were 5-0 up at the break.

Zak Munton bagged a Bourne hat-trick with Jake Sansby (2), top scorer James Hill-Seekings and Herbie Panting also on target.

Blackstones gained a creditable home draw with play-off chasing Birstall United Social and in the Premier Division Wisbech Town toppled high fliers Melton Town 3-2, while March Town were 3-1 winners over Easington. Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck were both beaten.

Whittlesey Athletic continue to put pressure on those in the Thurlow Nunn Division One North play-off places after a 2-0 success at Great Yarmouth Town. Ollie Gale and Jack Carter scored the goals.

Holbeach United fought out a 3-3 thriller at leaders Framlingham Town as Will Barnes struck twice in injury time for the Tigers. Bogdan Masnita had earlier claimed a first-half leveller.

RESULTS

February 4

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Chasetown 4, Yaxley 0; Daventry 1, Stamford AFC 2; Halesowen 3, Spalding United 0.

United Counties Premier Division: Belper United 3, Deeping Rangers 1 (Bird); Pinchbeck United 1 (Williams), Kimberley Miners Welfare 2; Wisbech Town 3 (Acar, Conyard, Tuntulawana), Melton Town 2; March Town 3 (Cavozzi, Emmington, Murphy), Easington Sports 1.

United Counties Division One: St Andrews 0, Bourne Town 7 (Munton 3, Sansby 2, Panting, Hill-Seekings); Blackstones 2 (Venni, og), Birstall Utd Social 2.