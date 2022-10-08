Spalding out of FA Trophy, late drama as Stamford AFC go second, Deeping Rangers through after marathon penalty shootout, Blackstones shock top-flight side, Whittlesey Athletic on the move

Brad Rolt (left) scored for Spalding United against Stafford Rangers. Photo: James Richardson.

The Tulips went down 2-1 at home to higher level Stafford Rangers with the visitors scoring the winning goal on the stroke of half-time. Former Peterborough United youngster Brad Rolt had earlier equalised an early Stafford goal.

Stamford AFC shot up to second in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after an amazing late turnaround against Coleshill at the Zeeco Stadium in a game of three red cards.

The visitors led for about 89 minutes after striking early, but a red card for a visiting defender was quickly followed by two injury time goals for top scorer Jonathan Margetts.

On the hour mark a player from each side had been dismissed with Jack Duffy taking the early bath for Stamford.

Spalding have dropped down to fifth because of their Trophy commitments while Yaxley remain rooted to the bottom with just one point from 10 matches following a 5-1 rout at Boldmere St Michaels.

Tom Waumsley reduced the arrears to 2-1 after an hour, but the hosts rattled in three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Deeping Rangers scrambled through in the United Counties League KO Cup against lower division Newark Town 10-9 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, while Kyle Onyon scored twice as Wisbech Town beat Birstall United Social 3-1.

Ross Watson scored a late equaliser for Deeping after Josh Moreman had cancelled out an early Newark goal. The visiting goalkeeper missed the crucial penalty in the shootout.

Division One Blackstones pipped top-flight Long Buckby 3-2. Stones’ scorers were Alfie Ferguson, Louie Venni and Kieran Duffy-Weekes. Bourne went down 1-0 at Clifton All Whites.

Craig Gillies and Jack Friend scored twice apiece as March Town oved up to fourth in the Premier Division South after a 6-2 romp at Rothwell Corinthians.

Whittlesey Athletic are up to sixth in Thurlow Nunn Division One North after a 2-1 win over Norwich CBS who are fifth. Jones De Sousa and Kieran Hibbins scored for Whittlesey.

RESULTS

October 8

FA Trophy

Third qualifying round: Spalding United 1 (Rolt), Stafford Rangers 2.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Stamford AFC 2 (Margetts 2), Coalshill 1; Boldemere St Michael 5, Yaxley 1 (Waumsley).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

KO Cup First round: Blackstones 3 (Duffy-Weekes, Venni, Ferguson), Long Buckby 2; Clifton All-Whites 1, Bourne Town 0; Deeping Rangers 2 (Moreman, Watson), Newark Town 2 (Deeping won 10-9 on penalties), Wisbech Town 3, (Onyon 2, Janneh), Birstall 1;

Premier Division South: Rothwell Corinthians 2, March Town 6 (Friend 2, Gillies 2, Burrows, Saunders).

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE