Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Georgia began playing football in her garden from 3 years old, and loved it.

Her parents enrolled her in a soccer school which then led on to her joining a mixed football team, aged 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia showed talent very early on, trialled for PUFC, and was subsequently accepted into the U10s girls Academy team, where she continues to grow and develop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...