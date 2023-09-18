South View pupil accepted onto U10s PUFC Girls Academy team
and live on Freeview channel 276
Georgia began playing football in her garden from 3 years old, and loved it.
Her parents enrolled her in a soccer school which then led on to her joining a mixed football team, aged 6.
Georgia showed talent very early on, trialled for PUFC, and was subsequently accepted into the U10s girls Academy team, where she continues to grow and develop.
Georgia and her parents would like to send a special thank you to Liam Rigg, Crowland Juniors FC, Deeping United FC and Billie Fins Swim School for helping Georgia on her football journey.