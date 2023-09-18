News you can trust since 1948
South View pupil accepted onto U10s PUFC Girls Academy team

Georgia Cross, a pupil at South View Primary School in Crowland, was signed this summer by Peterborough United Football Club (PUFC) onto their Under 10s Girls Academy team, being selected after a series of trials.
By Joanne TomlinsContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Georgia began playing football in her garden from 3 years old, and loved it.

Her parents enrolled her in a soccer school which then led on to her joining a mixed football team, aged 6.

Georgia showed talent very early on, trialled for PUFC, and was subsequently accepted into the U10s girls Academy team, where she continues to grow and develop.

Georgia and her parents would like to send a special thank you to Liam Rigg, Crowland Juniors FC, Deeping United FC and Billie Fins Swim School for helping Georgia on her football journey.