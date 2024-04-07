A goal for Stanground against Oundle Town. Photo David Lowndes.

​Stanground are fourth, five points behind leaders Uppingham – 3-1 winners over Holbeach United Reserves yesterday – but with four games in hand.

Second-placed Moulton Harrox are now slight favourites to finish top after following a hard-fought 2-1 midweek with at Deeping Rangers Reserves with a 2-0 success at Stamford Bels. Declan Earth scored in both games.

Harrox are within four points of top spot, also with four games in hand.

Third-placed Warboys Town lost ground with a 2-1 loss at Whittlesey Athletic Reserves.

Big game next weekend is Stanground’s trip to fifth-placed Crowland.

Netherton United claimed a vital 2-1 win at relegation rivals Ramsey Town to move off the bottom of the table. The city side did it the hard way as well after suffering an early red card.

Tydd are now bottom after a 2-2 draw at Wittering Premiair, but they have games in hand on those immediately above them.

Action from Stanground Sports (purple) v Oundle. Photo David Lowndes.

In Division One leaders Peterborough City recovered from a 4-1 midweek defeat at FC Peterborough Reserves – just a second defeat of the season – to beat Wisbech Town Reserves 11-0. Kyial West and Will Chamberlain claimed hat-tricks.

In Division Two Peterborough Rangers have one hand on the title after a thumping 7-0 win over third-placed FC Hampton.

Carlos Djalo and Kyle Gray scored two apiece for a team seven points clear with four games to go. James Cogings, Cam Guest and James-Dean Wisby also netter.

