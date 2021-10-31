Six-hitting Stamford AFC fire out a warning, Deeping hold title challengers, Peterborough Northern Star push the leaders, you can’t kill Peterborough North End off and Blackstones seek another new manager after heavy defeat

Robbie Ellis scored for Deeping Rangers against Anstey Nomads.

The Daniels are seventh, but with games in hand on every team above them, including Belper who had won convincingly at Spalding United in midweek.

But they had no defence against Stamford’s firepower with Harry Vince (2), James Blunden, Cameron Johnson, Jake Duffy and Stacey Freeman scoring the goals.

Deeping Rangers twice led United Counties Division One North high fliers Anstey Nomads at the Hayden Whitham Stadium before accepting a 2-2 draw. Will Bird and Robbie Ellis scored the Deeping goals, but Matt Carter’s sending off helped the Nomads to find a way back into the game.

Martyn Fox scored for Peterborough North End against Framlingham.

Peterborough Northern Star delivered another passionate display at Premier Division South leaders Harborough Town before losing 4-1. Frankie Gourlay made it 2-1 15 minutes from time before the hosts pulled clear. Star’s Luke Clemenson picked up a bad injury in the game.

There were heavy Division One defeats for Bourne and Blackstones with Stones’ 8-0 loss at Hinckley prompting the departure of manager Ryan Hunnings, who had only been in post for a couple of months, by mutual consent.

Sammy Linford, assisted by Paul Downs and Darren Bell will run the team while the club seek a new boss. Ahyone interested should email chairman Gary Peace at [email protected]

Peterborough North End are proving a tough team to kill off. For the third time in four Thurlow Nunn Division One North outings they recovered from a two-goal deficit to claim a 2-2 draw. Connor Pilbeam and Martyn Fox scored for the city side.

Whittlesey Athletic continued their strong season with a 4-3 win at Leiston Reserves.

RESULTS Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Stamford AFC 6 (Vince 2, Johnson, Blunden, Duffy, Freeman), Belper 1.

United Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 2 (Bird, Ellis), Anstey Nomads 2; Holbeach Utd 0, Gresley 4.

Premier Division South: Harborough 4, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Gourlay).

Division One: Belper 6, Bourne 2, Hinckley 8, Blackstones 0.

THurlow Nunn LEAGUE

Premier Division: Gorleston 4, March Town 2.