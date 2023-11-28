Shocks galore as top young sides are beaten and a cause for celebration for ICA Inter Under 13 girls

​The top two in Under 14 Division Three of the Junior Alliance League were both beaten.

Thorpe Wood Rangers U14's (blue) v March Town Athletic action. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Leaders Whittlesey went down 4-2 at Long Sutton, while second-placed Thorpe Wood surprisingly lost for the first time this season, 4-3 at home to March.

Abas Jalo, Lennon White and Jack Wild scored for Thorpe Wood.

There were also shocks in Division Three of the Under 12 League with Orton Rangers winning 2-1 at third-placed Stamford.

Oakley Ellwood-Jeal and Lucas Jackson scored the goals which inflicted just a second defeat of the season on Stamford.

Second-placed Thorpe Wood also missed the chance to go above inactive leaders Crowland as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Glinton & Northborough. Stephen Owusu-Ansah scored for Thorpe Wood with Ethan Griffin replying.

Whittlesey Royal are still unbeaten in Division Two, but they've drawn four of nine matches.

It finished 2-2 against Bourne last weekend with Harley and Oscar Muller scoring the goals for Whittlesey.

In Under 13 Division One undefeated RTC maintained their title challenge with an 8-0 success at Holme. Lucas Stiopu bagged a hat-trick for the second-placed city side.

Leaders Feeder are two points clear at the top after a 3-1 win at city rivals Nene Valley. Shad Abdul, Wesley Amaral and Noah Mvulu scored for Feeder with Viktor Kasprzyk on target for Nene Valley.

YOUTH LEAGUE

​Gunthorpe Harriers have jumped to the top of the Under 15 Division Three.

​The Harriers pipped fellow high fliers Glinton & Northborough Navy 2-1 to move from third to first.

Illya Babiyenko and Joe Jackson netted for Gunthorpe after a first-half goal from Glinton & Northborough’s Charlie Preece.

British School of Sports (BSS) would have gone top with a win over Glinton & Northborough Amber, but that match finished 3-3 despite a hat-trick from BSS star Chase Bray.

Bradley Bryan (2) and Freddie Jibb contributed the Glinton & Northborough goals.

In Division Four Netherton Black preserved top spot with a 5-0 win over Boston at the Grange. Aimado Malheiro Sauane scored twice.

Peterborough Lions Red are level on points with their city rivals. Taye Erskine (3) and Alfie Cox (2) shared their goals in a 5-1 win over Hampton Royal.

Lorenzo Suciu scored twice as Peterborough Lions Black maintained their interest in the title race with a 4-1 win at Deeping United.

In the Under 18 League Thorpe Wood suffered their first defeat of the league season, 5-3 at Thurlby U17s. William Barnsley, Simao Martins and Jimmy Saidler scored for the city side.

CAMBS GIRLS LEAGUE

ICA Inter claimed their first win of the Under 13B Division season at the seventh attempt.

​The city side triumphed 2-1 at Trumpington courtesy of goals from Elsie Johnson and Annie Law.

Peterborough Sports are running away with this division and underlined their superiority by beating second-placed FC Kennett 4-1.

Syanni-Li Rose scored twice with Florence-Rose Phillips and Isla Feary also on target as Sports made it a maximum 21 points from seven matches.